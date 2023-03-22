100 Years Ago
Friday, March 23, 1923
• The Missouri River is still running quite full of ice here but has fallen a foot or more since yesterday. A report from Sioux City says a gorge has been forming there of slush and firm ice, but it was believed if it was real warm today the barrier would quickly melt away.
• Application was made to the city today for a building permit by the Texas Oil Company, an independent concern, which seeks to build a 30,000 gallon oil storage tank and establish a branch station on the Milwaukee tracks at the foot of Pearl Street.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 23, 1948
• The Missouri River situation in this area was back to seasonal normal today, with the channel apparently cleared of the ice jam which had developed near the mouth of the James late last week. The reading at the bridge here at 8:00 o’clock this morning was 5.22 feet. A high point of 9.04 feet was reached Sunday morning.
• Two teenage suspects were being sought today following the $700 burglary last night at the Council Oak grocery store here, Chief of Police Lyman Thomas said this morning. The two youths, 16 and 17 years old, are believed to have fled in a dark maroon 1947 Plymouth sedan owned by the father of one of the boys, it was stated. The machine was equipped with fog lights, red seat covers and bore 1948 South Dakota license plates.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 23, 1973
• Sen. James Abourezk, D-S.D., said he is co-sponsoring legislation to introduce a national post card registration system for federal elections. Abourezk said the voting rate in the United States is “dead last in the free world.” The South Dakota democrat blamed the poor record on restrictive voter registration laws. “Only half of the voting-age Americans voted last fall, and of those who did not vote, 80% failed simply because they could not or would not run the registration hurdles that are placed in their way,” he said.
• Ron Bertsch’s Yankton College Greyhound baseball squad picked up a pair of one-run victories in a twin-bill against Kansas Wesleyan here Thursday. The Hounds had opened the season and road trip with three losses earlier in the week.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 23, 1998
• The Yankton High School Bucks closed the curtains on the 1997-98 basketball season last Saturday afternoon in the Rushmore Civic Center in Rapid City by dropping a 73-67 decision to the suddenly hot shooting Rapid City Stevens Raiders in the seventh place game of the Class AA state boys basketball tournament.
• With snow still covering parts of the state, it’s hard to believe that tornado season has arrived. Despite a wintry start to spring, state emergency management officials are warning Nebraska residents to get ready for the twisters. State weather records suggest a slightly higher probability of tornadoes this year.
