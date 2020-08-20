100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 21, 1920
• The second stock sale in the new $50,000 stock pavilion was held Thursday afternoon with total sales amounting to over $5,400. The sale was slow and unusually low because there were few bidders there as compared with the number who should have been in attendance. The sale, unfortunately, was held right in the midst of the harvest and most of the buyers could not get away to attend the offering.
• The Jolly Dozen Club met Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Mary Corrigan. The members expressed pleasure at again being able to get the crowd together and an informal hour of music was much enjoyed.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 21, 1945
• Two building permits were granted locally by the board of city commissioners at a meeting last night. One went to Mrs. Henry Christopherson for a brick and tile garage building, estimated cost of the $10,000 to be erected at the corner of Third and Pine streets, and the other was issued to the Danforth company for remodeling a building at 113-117 East Third Street for the new Marshall-Wells store.
• Dr. Kurt Tauber, of the medical staff at the State Hospital, spoke to the local Rotary Club at its regular meeting Monday. Dr. Tauber, born in Vienna, and receiving his education there, saw the Nazi hordes move into Austria and take over in the name of Hitler. He described scenes of the Gestapo election methods and the brutality practiced by the Hitler secret police.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 21, 1970
• When classes begin Thursday, September 3, at Mount Marty College, some 450 students are expected to be on hand. This represents about the same number who began the term of Fall, 1969-70, but the percentage of male students in this – the second official year for coeducational status — should be about doubled over last year’s 41 men.
• Jim Burns, resident engineer of the South Dakota Department of Highways, said today that work will resume next week on the Highway 50 widening project through Yankton, and that the upper deck of the Yankton Bridge will probably be opened next Wednesday.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 21, 1995
• Rain may have cancelled Friday night’s dance, but did not wash out Yankton’s 12th annual Riverboat Days celebration. Saturday morning brightened with the sun, drying out Riverside Park, hub of the community celebration, and favorable weather continued through Sunday.
• Jack Kreitzer, literary artist from Rapid City, will be at the South Dakota Human Services Center conducting a week-long residency through Aug. 25. While at HSC, Kreitzer will be hosting sessions on treatment units throughout the hospital with assistance from HSC Therapeutic Recreation Specialists.
