VERMILLION — Through the game of football, South Dakota Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson formed an unlikely bond with fellow coach and ambassador of the game Martin Hanselmann.
Nielson invited Hanselmann, who is from Rothenburg, Germany, and a group of football players and coaches from Germany to watch USD prepare for its entertaining 27-24 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis Oct. 22.
Hanselmann was first exposed to what Europeans refer to as American Football because people would play or watch it at U.S. military bases close to town.
Local teams, including the Rothenburg Knights, played a version of the game.
“I started out (playing) American football (when) a friend took me to the first practice of the Rothenburg Knights,” Hanselmann said. “During that time, we still had five (players) on the field. It was a totally different game than it is right now.”
Hanselmann was enamored with the game from that point on and has become a true ambassador of the game.
As a player, Hanselmann quarterbacked the triple option offense as a player for Rothenburg from 1982-93. He modeled his game after former Notre Dame quarterback Tony Rice.
“We had a very good fullback and American running back with me as the quarterback,” Hanselmann said. “Before I started (playing) football, I was a track-and-field 100-meter sprinter. This helped a lot. We ran a lot of option football and just a few passes in the game.
“We had a very good offensive line. They were very good at blocking. In these times defenses were not fast enough to cover all three options we had. We were very successful in this time with the triple option.”
After his playing career, Hanselmann quickly got into coaching at Rothenburg, renamed the Franken Knights.
Nielson, who was coaching at Wartburg College at the time, wanted to take his team on a foreign trip to Germany. The group that set up the trip scheduled games between Nielson’s Knights and Hanselmann’s Knights during a week-long trip in 1992.
“Through that week we were there, Coach (Hanselmann) and I really hit it off,” Nielson said. “We spent most of the time in and around the city of Rothenburg.”
“Bob came over with his team and we got introduced,” Hanselmann said. “Since then, we have had a relationship (that has) grown and it’s a friendship. I came over to Wartburg to learn (more about) American football. I learned so much from Bob – the way he coached his teams. With Minnesota-Duluth, he came over with the Bulldogs to Germany. (Our teams) also played games against each other.”
The two found a shared passion around growing the game of football.
“We developed a friendship,” Nielson said. “A few years later (when) I took another team back while I was at Duluth, (Hanselmann) literally organized the entire trip for us. We didn’t use a travel agent. He did everything to help our team. We had a tremendous experience while we were over there.”
Hanselmann has coached numerous football teams in Germany, including the German National team. He led the team to a win in the European Championships in 2001 as well as gold at the World Games in 2005.
Through his coaching career, Hanselmann has built a reputation of being a great ambassador for the game of football. Nielson saw the passion Hanselmann had for growing the game in Germany the first time he was there with Wartburg.
“We spent quite a bit of time talking about the future of football in Germany, and he is very passionate about growing the game and has done a tremendous amount of work in growing the game in Germany,” Nielson said.
“He’s very passionate about football. He played quarterback and he was recognized in his day as the top German quarterback in the country. (Along with) coaching the national team, he’s very knowledgeable about the game.”
Hanselmann started organizing football conventions in Germany and has even hosted some at the Adidas headquarters where Nielson was a guest speaker.
“Bob was the first speaker at my convention,” Hanselmann said. “We had about 48 coaches there from Bavaria. Then I tried to make it better and promote it better. After 15 years, we were at the Adidas headquarters. We had a great setup, very good facilities, and more than 500 coaches attended this convention from all over Europe.
In addition, Hanselmann organizes trips to USD’s campus for players and coaches. They are able to shadow the Coyotes’ football program during the trip and watched the Coyotes’ 27-24 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis on Oct. 22.
“They watched all the meetings,” Hanselmann said. “They had the opportunity to be close to the team and the coaches. They learned a lot this week.
“The most important things (they can bring with them) are the structure of a football team (and) how much meetings are necessary to become good (at football). It’s not only the practice on the field. It’s more learning about what the players have to do.”
While the players and coaches gain knowledge from opportunities like the one Hanselmann provided, playing a sport like American football is simply not a full-time job in Germany. One of the main challenges in growing the game in Germany is the difference between the German club system and the high school-college system in the United States.
“The sport of football in Europe is just not like college football,” Hanselmann said. “We have a club system, which means most of (the players) are volunteers. They have (other) jobs. They work eight hours, or they go to school. It’s difficult to compare these two systems. (Also), we don’t have the facilities colleges or NFL teams have.”
Nielson pointed to educating coaches abroad to grow the game as well as investing in youth programs as things that could help grow the game in places like Germany.
Hanselmann said the more European coaches and players see how American football is structured that it will improve and grow the game abroad.
“Everybody can take a little piece of (what they learned) and maybe add it to their coaching in Europe,” he said.
Being able to go abroad to learn about the game has given players that Nielson and Hanselmann have coached a chance to learn about each other’s cultures. The two coaches talk around three times a week.
Still, Hanselmann has had to adjust to culture differences on his trips to the USA at times, even when he wanted to go to Applebees with Nielson and get a drink one night.
“I remember when we were up at Duluth. I forget my passport,” Hanselmann said. “We couldn’t go into a restaurant. They didn’t let us go in because they wanted to see my ID. I didn’t have anything with me. Bob said, ‘He’s well known and he’s older. I promise.’ Even (with) Bob saying that they didn’t let us go in.”
“I tried to persuade the waitress at the time that I could vouch for him that he was 50 years old, but she wouldn’t accept my vouching,” Nielson said. “We ended up leaving and going into a different place after (Hanselmann) went back and got his passport.”
