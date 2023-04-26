Theresa Ray Whaler

Theresa Ray Whaler

A Sioux Falls woman who was recently arrested after a high-speed chase through three area counties appeared in a Yankton courtroom Wednesday to face additional charges in connection with the incident.

Theresa Ray Whaler, 28, was arrested on April 20, after the chase led law enforcement officers from McCook County, through Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties, ending west of Scotland.

