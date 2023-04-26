A Sioux Falls woman who was recently arrested after a high-speed chase through three area counties appeared in a Yankton courtroom Wednesday to face additional charges in connection with the incident.
Theresa Ray Whaler, 28, was arrested on April 20, after the chase led law enforcement officers from McCook County, through Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties, ending west of Scotland.
According to court documents, Whaler’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen with paper plates, was travelling at speeds of 120 mph entering the city limits of Scotland and at 80 mph where residents were gathering on the sidewalks and the school was preparing for a play at the city hall. At one point, Whaler allegedly used the vehicle to ram a police cruiser and continued to flee. Law enforcement officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed in a rural area, apprehending Whaler and searching the vehicle. Whaler was arrested at the scene.
Wednesday’s hearing was held in Yankton so the defendant, who was incarcerated in the Yankton County Jail, and her court-appointed attorney, Hayley Ridgway, could confer in person. Abigail Monger, Bon Homme County deputy state’s attorney, attended the hearing virtually.
Whaler was originally charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at an initial hearing Monday. Considering that additional charges were being brought, Judge Cheryle Gering decided to hold a second initial hearing Wednesday to ensure the defendant understood the new charges.
According to the amended complaint, Whaler now faces two counts of aggravated assault, one each against a different law enforcement officer, a class-two felony. Each count carries a penalty of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Whaler also faces a third felony count, aggravated eluding of a law enforcement officer, a class-six felony, which carries a penalty of two years in prison, a fine of $4,000 or both.
The fourth count of reckless driving and the fifth count of resisting arrest are both class-one misdemeanors and can each result in a year in jail, a $2,000 fine or both. A reckless driving conviction can also result in driver-license suspension for a year.
The sixth count, possession of marijuana, is also a class-one misdemeanor, while the seventh count, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, is a class-two misdemeanor, punishable by 30 days in jail, a $500 fine or both.
Whaler said she understood her rights and the charges against her. She also waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Whaler is currently being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, which her attorney asked the court to waive or reduce.
Ridgway argued that Whaler is employed part-time and would move in with her parents and child, who live in Sioux Falls, and would continue attending a drug treatment program.
State’s attorney Monger asked the court not to change the bail requirements.
She noted that Whaler has a 2015 conviction for identity theft in Beadle County and a 2016 conviction for use/possession of a controlled substance. Monger added that Whaler is currently facing charges in two felony cases in McCook County and a third in Minnehaha County.
In the first McCook County case, the defendant was arrested in February in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a police officer. She was also charged with resisting arrest.
A month later, while out on bail, Whaler was pulled over by police and found driving with a suspended license. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, after the first arrest in McCook County, “Whaler lied about being pregnant — she claimed she needed to be released to attend prenatal care conferences with her doctors,” McCook County State’s Attorney Mike Fink told the court, asking the judge not to reduce Whaler’s bail in the second McCook County case. “Subsequent testing has proven she is not pregnant.”
Though bail requirements were left in place, Whaler eventually did make bail on or around April 4, and was out on bail at the time of last week’s incident.
Meanwhile, charges against Whaler in Minnehaha County stem from an arrest last October in which prosecutors allege she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and in possession of a schedule II-controlled substance with intent to distribute, both class-five felonies carrying a punishment of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine or up to a year in county jail.
Whaler was also charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer or jailer, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana and unauthorized plate transaction, all class-one misdemeanors. Lastly, she was charged with driving without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia, both class-two misdemeanors.
Whaler was out on bail awaiting trial on those charges when she was arrested in McCook County.
Citing Whaler’s history and the recent high-speed chase which endangered Scotland residents, Gering did not reduce Whaler’s bail amount, saying that the defendant was a danger to the public and unlikely to abide by the laws of the state or restrictions imposed by the court.
Whaler’s next hearing will be at 10 a.m. May 9 in Bon Homme County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.