Grand Opening Of Yankton’s ‘Born Learning Trail’ Set For Saturday

The Yankton Parks, Recreation, & City Events Department, along with United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton, and Yankton Area Arts invite the public to the Born Learning Trail grand opening, in Westside Park, on Saturday, May 22, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The specific goal of the Born Learning Trail, which is installed in Westside Park and is an ongoing project for these collaborating groups, is to “make learning fun.” On this trail, parents or grandparents and young children are encouraged to play and explore the different stations to turn everyday moments into learning moments while making the time spent together something to cherish. By playing and exploring with your child or grandchild in Westside Park, you help the child get ready for success in school and life.
The project has grown in scope as the three local groups have worked on the vision for this trail. Three benches and two picnic tables are found along the trail as intergenerational activities. Interactive artwork has been installed by Yankton’s Connecting Artists group which coincides with trail signs and the learning activities they present. To further enhance the trail and learning activities, additional art pieces will be installed throughout the summer of 2021 thanks to sponsorships by Avera, FNBO, Yankton School District, Roger and Ann Smith, First Dakota, Yankton Sertoma, NuStar and Vishay Dale Electronics.
The public is invited to join the collaborating groups for the Grand Opening on Saturday, May 22. Meet the artists, celebrate the local sponsors, learn about the different activities, grab a hot dog and drink, but most of all explore the Born Learning Trail with your children. Once you finish all the stations, turn in your bingo card for a chance to win a Summer Fun Kit.
The city thanks AARP for awarding the City of Yankton Community Challenge Grant funds to help the City:
• create vibrant public spaces;
• deliver a range of transportation and mobility options;
• become a better place to live for all ages.
For more information about this event, contact the Brittany LaCroix, at 668-5232.
