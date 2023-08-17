Riverboat Days Fireworks Display Postponed To Saturday

The traditional Yankton Riverboat Days Friday night fireworks show has been postponed to Saturday night at 10 p.m., Riverboat Days organizers announced Thursday.
According to Michele Termansen, co-chairman of the Riverboat Days Board of Directors, the Yankton Emergency Management Office, the Yankton Fire Department and the pyrotechnician in charge of the fireworks display have said that the high winds in the forecast for Friday night would make a fireworks display unsafe.
