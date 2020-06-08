100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 9, 1920
• The house on Broadway between Third and Fourth streets belonging to the Harris estate has been bought by the African M.E. Church and was being moved to its new location north of Forester’s Park on Locust between Ninth and Tenth. It will be used as the parsonage.
• That roads in this part of the state are smooth and dry and fine compared with those through the northern and eastern part of South Dakota, is the comforting thought of Hugh Jeffries, of the federal bureau of roads, who is here from Minneapolis looking over local federal aid projects today.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 9, 1945
• Wakonda Consolidated school district shows a registration of 205 persons, an increase of 18, after the record reached an all-time low of 187 in 1944.
• Two Crofton boys, Ronald Schmidt and Marion Yonke, both in the Navy, met recently near Okinawa in the South Pacific. Both boys left for the service over a year ago — the boys are cousins.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 9, 1970
• South Dakota has a man at Scotland Yard this week. Thomas E. Allen, Jr., director of the Law Enforcement and Corrections program at the University of South Dakota, is observing the London facility on invitation of the London Police Department. Allen is the only American participating in the current Scotland Yard visitation.
• The opening of the state’s park system Memorial Day weekend was termed a “huge success” by the chief of the parks and recreation division of the Department of Game, Fish and Parks. Lewis and Clark area near Yankton has facilities for about 100 camping units, but there were nearly 400 units on each evening of the weekend.
25 Years Ago
Friday, June 9, 1995
• After tending to a patient they transported to Sacred Heart Hospital early Thursday morning, local EMTs were ready to take the ambulance back to the station and head for home. Except for one problem – the ambulance was gone. Apparently while ambulance staff were inside the hospital emergency area, a Yankton woman entered the ambulance and drove off.
• Three new Ford Crown Victoria automobiles pulled into the Yankton Police Department parking lot last week. Department officials opted for a change when ordering their new models. The white, four-door cars feature a new city police logo and replace the blue cars the department has been driving.
