The Yankton American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the VFW post. There will be a celebration of the American Legion’s 100th birthday.
District 18’s three Legislators — Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Mike Stevens and Rep. Ryan Cwach — will be speaking at 7:30 p.m. and will be available for questions as well.
All Legion members are invited to attend, along with the spouses of the Auxiliary members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.