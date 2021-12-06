LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man will serve 1½ years in prison on a drug charge, related to a May incident where he was found naked in a Pickstown hotel parking lot after damaging one of the rooms.
Julian Lee Winckler, 46, was sentenced Monday at the Charles Mix County courthouse in Lake Andes. Judge Bruce Anderson sentenced him to 10 years in the state penitentiary with 8½ years suspended and credit for 10 days of time served, according to court records.
In addition, Winckler must pay a total of $3,047.75 in costs. The figure includes $616.50 for court costs and felony and state fines, $408 for courts costs (such as blood tests) and $2,023.25 for felony restitution.
He must turn himself in to authorities by 5 p.m. Monday (Dec. 13), according to court documents.
He is already serving time in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall for a bond violation as he awaits a Dec. 28 sentencing for aggravated eluding. Earlier this year, he admitted to intentionally trying to run two Bon Homme County sheriff patrol cars off the road during a high-speed pursuit exceeding 100 miles per hour at times.
In Charles Mix County, Winckler had accepted a plea deal last month in which he pleaded guilty to the manufacture/distribution/possession of a drug, Schedule I or II. The Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped three other drug charges.
Winckler has been found guilty for previous drug offenses, according to the U.S Attorney’s office. In September 2014, Winckler was sentenced in federal court to 87 months in custody and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute meth.
Authorities said Winckler was involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth on the Yankton Sioux reservation and sold the drug to a confidential source, according to an Associated Press story at the time.
The latest incident occurred earlier this year, when authorities received a call shortly before 2 a.m. May 21 and responded to the Dakota Inn in Pickstown. The caller reported a naked man pulling the fire alarm at the hotel.
A Charles Mix County deputy sheriff advised dispatch she encountered a naked male, identified as Julian Winckler, as he walked out of the hotel. The deputy requested an ambulance when Winckler fell to the ground in the parking lot. Other law enforcement arrived on scene, observing Winckler breathing but unresponsive, at times making sudden movements and yelling incoherent words.
A hotel employee said he was awakened by the fire alarm, came to the office and looked at the cameras showing Winckler walking around naked. Winckler pulled the fire alarm again and was found upstairs, apparently drunk.
The hotel employee called 911 and described to authorities the extensive damage to the room. The Lake Andes ambulance arrived, and an officer assisted loading Winckler onto the backboard and cot.
Once Winckler was in the ambulance, one of the crew members advised authorities that Winckler frequented a known drug house in Lake Andes near the crew member’s house.
While talking to authorities, Winckler said he took a controlled drug known as DMT, according to court records. The ambulance transported Winckler to the Wagner community hospital.
During an examination of the damaged hotel room, authorities found apparent drug paraphernalia and items. The glass pipe and white crystals tested positive for meth. The yellow powder tested positive for LSD.
An officer examining the broken toilet found, in plain view, a plastic bag in the toilet that contained other plastic bags. Three bags of white crystals field tested positive for meth. A baggie of green, leafy substance field tested positive for marijuana. A small black metal container with blotter stamps and two gummies (one yellow, one red) were also found in the toilet. The samples were sent to the state lab for further testing.
Winckler now waits for sentencing later this month in Tyndall on the Bon Homme County charge of aggravated eluding. He remains in custody at the Tyndall jail after a bond violation when he tested positive for meth.
Judge Cheryle Gering ordered Winckler placed in jail Dec. 1 for 27 days, which coincides with his sentencing date.
