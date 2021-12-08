CASES DISPOSED:
NOV. 13-19, 2021
Abram Niessen, Giroux, Manitoba, Canada; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Chism Robert Sholes, Inman, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Jake E. Wurtz, Utica; Seat belt violation; $25.
Mark Brian Schlaefli, 30456 SW Jim River Rd, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jalie Carlson, 1100 Burleigh St., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $200; License suspended for 30 days.
Dillon Frasch, Tabor; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under the influence – first offense; Recharged by information; Driving under the influence – second offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – second offense; Recharged by information.
Angel Pounds, Mitchell; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic assault/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharge by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Christopher P. Castellaw, Tyndall; Petty theft – 1st degree – more than $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information.
Taylor Weber, 500 Kirby St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Purchase, receive, consume or possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Nastassia Lee Gilliam, Mitchell; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Koby Lee Christiansen, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
La Tonia Marie Clay, Clarksville, Texas; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
James D. Smith, Stuart, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $182.50/
Michael Dendinger, Coleridge, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Shaelyn Freeman, 1206½ Walnut St., Yankton; Petty theft second degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Arthur English, Jr., 1006 Whiting Drive, Apt. 100, Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zachary William Jacobs, Iroquois; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Isabel Traub, 1406 Green St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Christina Ann Wilson, 504 E. 4th St., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; Seat belt violation; $25; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Stephen Achen, Gayville; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under the influence – first offense; Recharged by information; Driving under the influence – second offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – first offense; Recharged by information.
Gabriel Plath, 805 E. 15th St., Apt. 307, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Overdriving road conditions; Recharged by information.
Travis Leah Blakely, 112 Sid St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kelly Woods, Rapid City; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Korbin Evans, 208 E. 9th St., Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jerry Nicholos Burge, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael L. Hegge, Dakota City, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Josua Robert Feuerstein, 3001 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Daniel Allen Conkling, 500 Linn St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Mohammed Samiuddin, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
David Wayne Kyles, 3013 Broadway #8, Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more than $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by information.
Jaden Lee Bearinger, Valley City, N.D.; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $506.50; Jail sentence of 95 days with 30 days suspended and 73 days credit; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by information.
Tracey Kleinmeyer, 908 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Chase B. Woodard, 1010 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 6, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $479.50; Jail sentence of 74 days with 30 days suspended and 52 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – choking; Recharged by information; Interference with emergency communications; Recharged by information.
Ashley Lorraine Brooks, 708 Douglas Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Failure to yield right of way; $132.50.
Tina M. Jensen, Vermillion; Theft by insufficient funds/check – more than $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Winona Barber, 707 Linn St., Yankton; Driving under the influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under the influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under the influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Olivia Good Cane Milk, 2400 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carley Lafrentz, 716 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
John Hofer, Tyndall; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Osvaldo H. Jaimes, 1200 Broadway Ave., Room 21, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Reese Anderson, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
William Orland Gardner, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Valdir Cerqueira, Des Moines, Iowa; Overweigh on axle; $182.50.
Kelsey Lynn Oltmanns, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
James McGrath, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.