100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 5, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 5, 1945
• The Izaak Walton League chapter of Yankton relinquished a three-year ownership of its park site on the James River east of here last night, selling it at auction to the Anderson Brothers of Yankton at a bid of $3975. Included in the sale were ten acres of riverside tree land, the roadway leading to it from the highway, a large dance pavilion, a cottage and several smaller buildings.
• Midwest Farmer day this year brought one of the heaviest days of traffic over the Meridian Highway Bridge it has ever accommodated. The tally yesterday morning showed 1032 cars, 21 trucks, several of them loaded with celebration guests, and 6 busses
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 5, 1970
• The Yankton Bucks rolled to their sixth straight gridiron win here last night, but had to fight off a fired-up and determined group of Vermillion Tanagers to eke out a slim 13-7 win.
• The freshman class at Andes Central Public School No. 103 has the largest class in the entire school with an enrollment of 56. There is a total of 571 students enrolled at Andes Central.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 5, 1995
• Yankton High School’s first week of classes went off without a hitch, even with Welfl Construction crews working on the north end of the school. Yankton High School Principal Dave Bitter reported no problems with the construction site and the students.
• Cal Ripken, Lou Gehrig, Ernie Banks and Billy Williams would have loved him. Guys who played with him and against him admired him. Now the South Dakota Baseball Amateur Hall of Fame is recognizing him. Midway’s Roger Nielson, Sr., will be inducted into the hall in an induction ceremony in Winner on Oct. 7. The induction will complete an effort initiated by family members and fans to recognize the contributions Nielson made to amateur baseball in South Dakota in the era of “cow pasture baseball.”
