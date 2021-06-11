BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
VERMLLIION — A University of South Dakota building has been returned to use after Wednesday’s fire at the medical school.
Vermillion Fire Chief Matt Callahan told the Press & Dakotan that the damage was limited to the apparent source of the smoke and fire. The call to the Lee Medical Building lasted about 90 minutes.
“The building was turned back over to USD around 6:30 p.m. that (Wednesday) night,” the fire chief said. “Damage was contained to the air handler for the HVAC system and was back online prior to the fire department leaving the scene.”
At 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department responded to an activated fire alarm at the Lee Medical Building, located at 215 East Clark Street. While enroute, the call was upgraded to a working fire after it was advised that smoke was present in the building.
The University Police Department (UPD) informed the first arriving unit of smoke on the second and third floods on the west side of the building. The UPD advised the smoke was light but getting worse.
Further investigation revealed belts had burned up on a HVAC unit which created the smoke.
The responding units included the Vermillion Fire EMS Department; the University Police Department and Vermillion Police Department; and the Elk Point, Gayville and Yankton fire departments.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.