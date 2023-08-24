PIERRE — In support of our veterans, military personnel, and their families, the South Dakota State Fair offers numerous events throughout the week honoring our heroes.

The Fair will host a “Salute to Veterans” program on the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage at 10:30 am on Thursday, Aug. 31. Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Major General (Ret) Tim Reisch and Elsie Van Beek will serve as the keynote speakers. All veterans and military personnel will receive free gate admission on that day.

