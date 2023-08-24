PIERRE — In support of our veterans, military personnel, and their families, the South Dakota State Fair offers numerous events throughout the week honoring our heroes.
The Fair will host a “Salute to Veterans” program on the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage at 10:30 am on Thursday, Aug. 31. Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Major General (Ret) Tim Reisch and Elsie Van Beek will serve as the keynote speakers. All veterans and military personnel will receive free gate admission on that day.
Reisch has dedicated his life to public service, serving as sheriff of Miner County, deputy secretary and secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections, adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, veterans service officer in Miner County, and a state legislator in District 8.
Elsie Van Beek is the only teenager to single-handedly raise $85,000 for sponsorship of a Midwest Honor Flight.
On Friday, Sept. 1, fairgoers are encouraged to wear red in support of our deployed troops. Organizers would like everyone in red to meet at the Northwestern Energy Freedom Stage at 1:30 p.m. to take a group photo. That photo will be sent to the troops.
Throughout the week of the Fair (Aug. 31-Sept. 4), fairgoers are welcome to stop in at the Prostrollo Motors Building, located just west of Flag Avenue and Second Street, and sign “thank you” signs for the troops. After the Fair, the signs will be sent to several South Dakota National Guard Units: the 109th Regional Support Group, the 1/112th Aviation, and the 216th Fire Fighters.
Staff from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be at the fair all week. Look for them in the Expo Building at booth #5A. The SDDVA team will be manning the booth from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday. The staff will be able to update veterans on state and federal benefits, programs, and services.
