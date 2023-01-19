The Yankton Thrive Annual Meeting & YES4! Celebration that was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, will be held Monday, Jan. 23, at The Brewery, 200 Walnut St.
Registration, Food and Beverages will start at 3:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 4 p.m. A Celebration Social is set for 5-7 p.m.
