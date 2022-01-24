“Sit On It” is the latest exhibition by the Mead Cultural Education Center that shares unique stories from the city’s past using furniture.
Often taken for granted, the chair can be so much more than something we sit on. This temporary exhibit will feature chairs brought to America by steamboat with immigrant families, chairs used in the governance of Dakota Territory, and chairs that serve multiple functions. This exhibit has a little of everything, from 1800s parlor furniture to 1900s wheelchairs, and so much more.
This unique display of over 40 chairs will open Feb. 1 and close on March 31.
For more information, call the Mead at 605-665-3898.
