RTEC, Agencies Ramp Up Accessibility Effort

When it comes to handicapped accessibility, a group of Yankton non-profit organizations have ramped up their efforts.
They occupy the United Way Community Impact Center, which has rented space from Horizon Health Care at 920 Broadway Avenue.
The non-profit organization moved to the building 18 months ago, providing more space and continued public visibility while also keeping the agencies together in the same space.
However, one aspect of the building created challenges, according to Lauren Hanson, executive director of the United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton.
“The front of the building is very accessible to our clients and the community, but not the back of the building currently used by Pathways for their furniture (donation) program,” she said.
“We’re very blessed it has the loading dock, which is used very often, but what we experienced is that there was not a zero-entry point, no stairs and it wasn’t accessible to everyone in the back.”
As the result of partnerships among Yankton agencies and businesses, the building now has a steel ramp at its back entrance.
The span, which measures 4 feet wide and 22 feet long, has been installed in the back of the building to assist with both deliveries and clients who use services.
The agencies are also looking at the long-term future, Hanson said.
“As we expand services in the building, we want to make all the points in the building more accessible to those who are using them,” she said.
As the agencies considered accessibility options, a person with connections stepped forward with a proposal. In turn, more partnerships developed as the project moved along.
Monte Gulick, president of the Regional Technical Education Center (RTEC) in Yankton, was looking for a hands-on training program for his welding students. He also serves on the United Way Board of Directors, leading to a conversation with Hanson about the accessibility needs for the building’s back entrance.
“It’s a nice option for us to show our welding students a real-life application of welding, and then hopefully it will do something good for the community as well,” he said.
After receiving approval from United Way board members, Gulick and Hanson moved forward with arranging for the materials and labor.
“From start to finish, it took a month. Once we got the material, it took three weeks to complete the project,” Gulick said. “The United Way purchased the steel, and (RTEC) did the (welding) work.”
The project drew upon local programs and resources, which resulted in tremendous cost savings and moved the project up by a decade, Hanson said.
“We figured we were saving at least $17,000. We did a little bit of research on what it would cost to secure the landing and build the ramp as sturdy as possible and as well built,” she said.
“For what RTEC build for us, it would have been a hefty price for us. It’s money we don’t have to solicit, and it’s money that can get spent somewhere else on another project.”
The project also moved the ramp far up any previous timeline, Hanson said.
“It would have taken me years of savings to finally save enough for a ramp. It could have taken 10 years from now before it got done, and we would have needed to go to the community and do a lot of direct ‘asks’ specifically for the project.”
When it came to skilled laborers, RTEC offers a welding class for Yankton Federal Prison Camp inmates, Gulick said.
“Almost all the work with welding and fabrication was done by two of the federal inmates,” he said. “Bob Olson, our instructor for that class, picked out the two inmates for the job. They did the welding, and our friends at ASTEC (manufacturing in Yankton) painted the ramp for us.”
ASTEC normally uses yard trailers to move equipment, but the 22-foot-long ramp provided too much for the normal procedure, Gulick said. Marquardt-Skyway Transportation of Yankton was contacted for assistance, and the firm provided its flatbed trailer for moving the ramp to ASTEC for painting and then to the United Way building.
“We did an early morning commute, at 7 a.m., and set it in place. RTEC installed it,” Gulick said.
The new ramp provides immediate benefits for the Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, Hanson said.
“Currently, the one benefiting the most is Pathways and their furniture program in the back, as it goes directly into their back doors,” she said.
“As we explore future use of the building, that’s 3,000 square feet that the ramp is creating for additional accessibility. While Pathways is using it now, as community needs change, we have provided the accessibility in the back area.”
Jesse Bailey, executive director of Pathways, expressed his gratitude for the ramp, which will prove useful for moving large items into the building.
“Pathways did not have much involvement in making this happen; the credit goes to United Way and RTEC. However, our Donation Center will certainly benefit from this ramp,” he said.
“It will provide a safe way for all people to access the building, especially during the winter months when the stairs to enter can be quite slippery. It will also help the long-term plans of United Way.”
The safety features aren’t completely in place, and plans are made to complete the remaining work, Gulik said. The railings and other work are needed, which ensure those in wheelchairs have safe accessibility. Clients won’t be allowed to use the ramp until safety features are installed and firmly in place.
The new ramp provides an example of both meeting needs and drawing on partnerships, Hanson said.
“We don’t know what we will do with the (building) space in the future, but we do know it will be more accessible,” she said.
“This is another example of great things that happen when we work together as a community.”
