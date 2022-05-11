Gayville Hall Concert To Benefit Ukraine Set For Saturday

GAYVILLE — Organizers of an area fundraiser for Ukraine hope to give peace a chance.
Judi Sharples, owner and operator of Gayville Hall, is hosting “A Concert for World Peace,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the hall, 502 Washington Street. The cost of admission is a free-will donation. All proceeds will go to the Red Cross’ Ukrainian relief efforts.
The concert will feature songs of peace and inspiration. Scheduled performers include Mike and Jay of Yankton, Larry Rohrer of Beresford on bass and vocals, fiddler Owen DeJong of Wakonda, and country singer Brenda George of Avon.
“They’ll be doing a variety of music, and the focus will be songs of peace and brotherhood, but there’ll be some other things mixed in, too,” Sharples told the Press & Dakotan. “Think some of the great (performers) of the past, like Peter Paul and Mary, George Harrison and The Beatles. There are some great songs about peace, love and brotherhood.”
The show figures to be a positive experience for audience members, and they can feel good about doing something to help Ukraine, she said.
“People can come and make a donation and hear some music that’s going to be quite good and uplifting,” Sharples said.
Sharples’ connection with Ukraine is the same as that of most Americans: watching the fallout of Ukraine’s war with Russia on their television screens.
“I was sick of seeing the devastating images of the destruction in Ukraine and very depressed and frustrated because you think, ‘Wow, this is terrible. Isn’t there something I can do?’” she said. “Then, I thought, ‘Well, I have a music hall. Why don’t I have a fundraiser for Ukraine?’ So, that’s when it came into my head to have a concert for world peace, with all the proceeds going to Ukraine.”
There are many organizations providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but the Red Cross was a familiar one and has an office in Sioux Falls, Sharples noted.
“This is something I wanted to do because I was just sitting around and feeling bad and frustrated,” she said. “It’s better to take an action and do something positive.”
It will generate a small amount compared to what is needed in Ukraine, but if everybody got out and did what they could, it would make a big difference, Sharples said.
“This is just something that we at Gayville Hall are doing,” she said. “I think that when people of goodwill come together and take an action, that’s positive and it does help. It does make a difference.”
———
Seating is limited but reservations are being accepted. For reservations, call 605-267-2859. Any donations mailed in must be made out to Gayville Hall, and sent to P.O. Box 249, Gayville, SD 57031
