PIERRE — Adoption has lifelong positive impacts for the children and families involved. Every child needs love, support, and a safe place to call home. There are youth in our state now who are waiting for the right family to open their hearts and homes to adoption. For this reason, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed November 2022 as Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota.

This month we rejoice with the families and children who have grown through adoption. We also want to raise awareness that there is always a need for more adoptive families. Adoption is a major commitment and South Dakota’s Department of Social Services (DSS) has resources and staff to help you determine if it is right for you.

