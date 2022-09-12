LINCOLN, Neb. — September is National Recovery Month, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) is spreading the message now and throughout the year that behavioral health is essential to health, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people recover from mental illnesses and substance use disorders (SUD).

The 2022 National Recovery Month theme, “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” reminds people in recovery and those who support them, that recovery belongs to all of us. We are all called to welcome everyone to recovery by lowering barriers to recovery support, creating welcoming spaces and programs, and broadening our understanding of what recovery means for people with different experiences.

