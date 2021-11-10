Third Scotland Shooting Victim Dies

SCOTLAND — Late Tuesday afternoon, Francis D. Lang returned to the Scotland house where he formerly lived and shot five people — including a 5-year-old child — resulting in three deaths and two injuries, authorities say.
As a result, the Scotland man faces six charges, including three charges of first-degree murder. The Class A felony, which charges premeditation, carries a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
Two people died at the scene, while a third person was hospitalized and later died.
The victims include Lang’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova; Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents.
In a Facebook statement, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) addressed the probable cause for the multiple shootings and triple murder.
“Initial indication is the incident stemmed from a domestic-related altercation,” the post said. “While this is still an ongoing investigation, there is no threat to the public or community.”
Besides the three murder charges, Lang faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm.
The aggravated assault charges allege he used a deadly weapon against Vicki Monclova and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M. Monclova was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.
Aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. The commission of a felony with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Lang, 42, made his first appearance Wednesday in Bon Homme County Circuit Court. Judge Cheryle Gering advised him of the charges and his rights. She also set a $2 million cash bond.
After she finished reading his rights, Gering asked if the defendant understood and had any questions.
At that point, Lang responded, “I didn’t know what happened until I woke up.”
Gering stopped his response and told him not to make any further statements about the case. She told him only to answer whether he understood the charges and his rights, and Lang answered that he did.
Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl has filed six charges in the complaint. However, Gering informed Lang he could face even more.
“You are facing a multitude of charges,” the judge said. “There are six charges in the complaint, but there could be additional charges as set forth by the officer that could be brought in the future.”
The Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office, the DCI and the South Dakota Highway Patrol were among the parties responding to the shooting scene.
In court documents, DCI agent Javier Murguia stated he arrested Lang and charged him with the following:
• Three counts of first-degree murder;
• Three counts of second-degree murder;
• Three counts of first-degree manslaughter;
• Two counts of first-degree attempted murder;
• Five counts of aggravated assault;
• One count of commission of a felony (first-degree murder) while armed with a firearm.
Lang, who appeared by himself at Wednesday’s initial appearance, requested a court-appointed attorney. He will fill out an application and be notified when an attorney has been assigned to him, the judge said.
Also Wednesday, DCI agents collected evidence from the home. A law enforcement officer in a Scotland police car remained at the crime scene, and the yellow crime scene tape remained in place. The officer in the car confirmed the site was still considered a crime scene.
In court documents, Murguia said probable cause exists to arrest Francis Lang. In his complaint, the DCI agent provided results from the investigation so far.
On Nov. 9 at approximately 5:53 p.m., the Bon Homme County dispatch received an emergency call from a female reporting that her mother-in-law had been shot and believed a male had also been shot at a Scotland residence. The Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office responded and learned a shooting had occurred at a residence at 710 Second Street, Scotland.
Officers learned Jacob Monclova received a phone call from his brother, Anthony Monclova, who informed him their mother, Vicki Monclova, had been shot. It was found that Vicki had arrived at Anthony’s residence on foot with an apparent injury to her face, and she told her sons that she had been shot.
Jacob Monclova went to 710 Second Street, which is the residence of Angela Monclova, Jacob’s sister, where Vicki Monclova had been. Once inside, her observed his father, Librado Monclova, on the couch and thought he was dead. Jacob then saw Diane Akins on the floor of the living room and stated he thought she wasn’t doing well.
Jacob informed law enforcement he heard the sounds of a child crying form the bedroom located next to the front door that attaches to the living room. He entered the bedroom and found a 5-year-old child crying and injured. Jacob stated the child made a statement about “Frankie” and being shot.
Jacob picked up the child and reported the child was “wet.” Jacob ran from the house with the child, and it was determined she had been shot. Jacob also reported that he had noticed a gun magazine that was black in color with some yellow lying on the living room floor near the front door.
Law enforcement and paramedics arrived at the scene and located three unresponsive individuals. They reported there were no signs of life from Librado Monclova and Angela Monclova. Angela had been located on the living room floor between a couch and a coffee table.
Diane Akins was transported to the Scotland hospital and later pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound. It was determined that the child and Vicki Monclova had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and were transported via helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital.
The responding officers reported seeing a handgun magazine and what appeared to be fired 9mm pistol shell casings/cartridges on the floor inside the residence.
Bon Homme County Deputy Sheriff Joel Neuman believed “Frankie” to be Francis D. Lang. Neuman recalled a domestic violence-related call for service several months prior in which he separated Francis Lang and Angela Monclova. During that call, Neuman transported Lang to his father’s residence in Scotland.
Law enforcement responded to Francis Lang’s father’s residence at 220 Third Street and made contact with him. He reported that his son was in the residence in a back bedroom. Law enforcement called out for Francis, and he emerged from the residence.
Francis was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:43 p.m. The father further advised that Francis owns a Taurus handgun that Francis considered to be his “pride and joy.”
Law enforcement believed that Francis had left 710 Second Street on foot. Outside of the residence, law enforcement reported finding a handgun holster. Law enforcement had information that Francis may have dropped the firearm somewhere between the two residences.
For officer safety and public safety concerns, Francis was asked where the firearm was. He commented that he threw it down not far from 710 Second Street.
Law enforcement conducted an article search with a South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP) K-9 and located a Taurus G3C 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a magazine inserted into the magazine well. The handgun was found less than a half-block to the north of 710 Second Street. This would be in the direction toward 220 Third Street.
The investigation confirmed that Librado Monclova, Angela Monclova and Diane Akins were deceased. The investigation also confirmed that Vicki Monclova and the child had suffered serious, life-threatening injuries that require extensive medical treatment.
A search warrant was executed at 220 Third Street. A box for a Taurus handgun was located underneath the bed in Francis’ bedroom. The box had a serial number on it, and it was discovered that the serial number was the same as the one on the Taurus handgun that had been located.
DCI agents spoke with Francis, and he confirmed he lived with his father. He also said he had lived with Angela in the past and they had dated. Francis did not speak with law enforcement any further.
During Wednesday’s court appearance, Gering advised Lang he could request a preliminary hearing unless the prosecution called a grand jury and issued an indictment.
The judge set Lang’s next court appearance for Nov. 16 in Tyndall.
The triple murder and multiple shootings have impacted the entire Scotland community, and Scotland school officials helped students and staff members deal with the incident.
Superintendent Fallon Woods told the Press & Dakotan that actions were taken Wednesday to assist those who needed additional assistance in processing the events from the previous day.
“Today was a difficult day in Scotland. We assembled a crisis team of our school psychologist, behavioral specialists and area school counselors. They met with groups of students, individual students and staff members all day long,” she said.
“We did not explain any details to students from the previous night as we had not received any official statement. The staff simply tried to help students process the emotions they were dealing with. We intend to have extra supports here at school the rest of the week.”
Woods noted additional support from many sources outside the Scotland district.
“We have received an outpouring of support from other schools and are so very thankful for the area schools that offered a school counselor to our students and staff today,” she said.
“We would have not gotten through the day without the extra help we received, but together, the school and community will get through this.”
