Incidents
• A report was received at 7:19 p.m. Friday of the theft of gloves on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:31 p.m. Friday of the theft of a purse at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:50 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 1:38 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 11:09 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on 12th St.
• A report was received at 2:27 a.m. Sunday of a business burglary on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:03 p.m. Sunday of the theft of money on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:27 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a light from a grave at the Yankton Cemetery.
• A report was received at 8:42 p.m. Sunday of the theft of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:02 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Whiting Dr.
• A report was received at 2:03 a.m. Monday of vandalism on National St.
• A report was received at 12:39 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:58 p.m. Friday of fraud on Mack Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:03 p.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle in Yankton County. The vehicle was recovered soon after on W. 9th St. in Yankton.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.