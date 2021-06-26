A 16-year-old swimmer is apparently in good condition following a brief incident Saturday at Lewis and Clark Lake.
The swimmer, who was at West Midway Beach, went underwater for a short time, according to Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis.
The teenager suffered no injuries and was walking around when first responders arrived, the sheriff said.
The incident was not related to the regatta held in the area at the time, he added.
