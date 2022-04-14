Santee Sioux Nation Offers $1,000 Reward For Info On Missing Woman

SANTEE, Neb. — The Santee Sioux Nation tribal council is offering a $1,000 reward for credible information leading up to finding a missing Santee, Nebraska, woman.
Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, has been reported as missing since March 27. Tribal officials don’t know if she’s in danger, only that she hasn’t been seen for an extended period of time.
Wabasha, a Native American, is listed as 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The tribal council posted the reward on its Facebook page. It marks the latest effort to locate the missing woman.
Wabasha has never been gone so long without contacting anyone, a family member told News Channel Nebraska. After Wabasha’s family reported her missing, authorities received a number of leads from an extended area, including Kansas.
The Santee Sioux National Police Chief Robert Henry told News Channel Nebraska that his office will continue working on the case as long as it takes.
Knox County Sheriff Don Henery told the Press & Dakotan that his department will assist the effort in any way possible.
Law enforcement, family and friends have reached out to media in the tri-state area of South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities and others are seeking to reach more people who might have information on the missing woman.
As of Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol’s database lists Wabasha as a missing person but not as an endangered missing person.
The Santee Sioux Nation’s tribal council has posted a message on its Facebook page with photos and a description of Wabasha. The council posted a press release on its website.
On Thursday, the tribal council posted another message, saying the council members are meeting with Wabasha’s family again and will continue to do so. Family members are getting and giving updates on the missing woman, according to the post.
“We will continue to support the family and give updates and post these reminders as often as possible,” the council said.
In addition, Tribal Chairman Roger Trudell has directed a plea to Wabasha, if she hears his message, to return home or at least let others know she remains safe.
Trudell encouraged putting up posters with Wabasha’s photo and information in an effort to locate the missing woman.
“This poster for Ashleigh has been up. Please continue to share it far and wide. This world is fast and dangerous and could be scary,” he said. “Thank you all for your continued prayers, your continued support of the family!”
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has also posted a message asking for the public to assist in locating the missing woman.
“If anyone has information which would help locate Ashleigh, please call her family and the Santee Police,” the sheriff’s post said. “If you spoke with her, seen her anywhere, seen a post on social media from Ashleigh … or have any idea where she might be, please let the police and family know.”
Anyone with information on Wabasha’s location or condition can contact the Santee Sioux Law Enforcement office at (402) 857-2527, Nebraska’s missing person hotline at (877) 441-LOST (5678) or the Santee Sioux tribal headquarters at (402) 857-2772.
Calls can also be made to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 288-4261 or by dialing the dispatch center at 911 anytime.
