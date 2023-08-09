Library Feedback
Yankton resident Paul Harens addresses the Yankton Community Library Board of Trustees Wednesday regarding a ban of books with LGBTQ+ themes.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

For its last two meetings, the Yankton Community Library (YCL) Board has heard public comments relating to its National Pride Month display in June, and for the second time, most comments from the public were in support of the display, the staff and the services the library provides.

The Pride Month display, which was in the center of the library in the same rack as past monthly displays, contained selections from the library’s collection considered of LGBTQ+ interest as well as some books that simply dealt with bolstering self-esteem and mental well-being.

ImMe

Doesn’t know his address because he just moved? That’s pretty odd. I moved recently and learned my address rather quickly. You need to know it to set up utilities, etc. 🤔

