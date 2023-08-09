Library Feedback

For its last two meetings, the Yankton Community Library (YCL) Board has heard public comments relating to its National Pride Month display in June, and for the second time, most comments from the public were in support of the display, the staff and the services the library provides.
The Pride Month display, which was in the center of the library in the same rack as past monthly displays, contained selections from the library’s collection considered of LGBTQ+ interest as well as some books that simply dealt with bolstering self-esteem and mental well-being.
Robert Byrnes, who was at Wednesday’s meeting, expressed his outrage at the display in a letter to the YCL Board that Yankton City Manager Amy Leon read to a full house at its July meeting.
Anyone may address the YCL Board during public comment time at the beginning or end of the meeting, which is livestreamed on the City of Yankton’s YouTube channel.
Commenters were asked to sign up, to speak only one time and to state their name and address for the record. Comments were timed and limited to three minutes, unused time could not be transferred to another speaker, as one individual did at the July meeting.
On Wednesday, Byrnes was on the agenda for public comment time and addressed the board first.
He began by saying that, as Americans, we use our freedom of speech to discuss ideas in the public square of ideas and that we can agree to disagree.
“This process, guided by a shared vision of standards and morals, is something unique and one of the many things that makes America special,” Byrnes said. “One of the many concerns I have after discovering that sexually themed materials have been made available at the library for many years is that this entire process is missing.”
He said, nobody has taken new library materials to the public square at the local level.
“Nobody’s had a chance to have any discussion about its merits. No parents have been able to provide consent. No children have been warned and the very bodies we expect to watch over such things have turned a blind eye,” Byrnes said.
However, the Press & Dakotan has been printing weekly lists of all new items acquired by YCL for more than a decade and posting those lists online.
He added that his comments were not about lifestyle choices, but rather, his belief that the decisions regarding inclusion of sexually themed materials at the library were made with the foreknowledge that, if asked, the public would have objected.
“So, like a child knowing the cookie jar is off limits, they have to sneak to get the prize,” Byrnes said. “This mission was greatly aided by the American Library Association (ALA), long captured by the left and currently led by a self-proclaimed Marxist lesbian who is on a mission to pollute America’s most respected institution.”
He was referring to ALA president Emily Drabinski, who was elected to the position in 2022. After winning the election, she posted on social media, “I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary. I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity!”
The post was later deleted but it led to a continuing backlash in several states in which groups have petitioned their state libraries to withdraw from the ALA. In Montana, that effort was successful.
Byrnes also said that the ALA supports the long-held communist goal of making various sexual aberrations seem like normal behavior.
When asked for his address at the end of his comment, Byrnes said he didn’t know it yet because he is a new resident.
When pressed by another attendee, Byrnes offered to “take it outside” to settle the matter.
In his comments, Byrnes did not specify any books he felt were objectionable. Also, he did not state what action he would like the YCL Board to take.
According to library staff, he has not submitted the request form for reconsideration of library materials. The form, available on the YCL website, asks specific questions about the item in question, why the individual who submitted the form finds it objectionable and what action the person would like the library to take.
The YCL Collection Development Policy, also on the website, details the process for reconsideration of an item. According to the policy:
• the form should be filled out by a Yankton County resident or anyone outside Yankton County who holds a current Yankton Community Library card;
• the form should be returned to the library, either to a staff member or the director.
Once received, the director has 10 days to respond. Also, the policy spells out the formal process to appeal a decision to the Board of Trustees if the requested action is not taken. A single title may be challenged by the same person one time per year.
As of this writing, no one has submitted a request to the library for reconsideration of any materials included in the LGBTQ+ display.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, many library patrons spoke in favor of the display.
Liz Healy described herself and her family as “high users” of the library, who are there almost weekly. Her comments reflected many of the positive remarks.
“It is not the responsibility of any library to restrict information or discourage freedom of thought,” she said. “Censors of books have undermined one of the primary functions of education and reading: to allow people to think for themselves.”
Banning books endangers tolerance for one’s neighbors, for community members and for those “we may not fully understand,” Healy said.
Dennis Menke, who described himself as a “card-carrying patron” of the library for 70 years, thanked the librarians for the “wonderful services” they offer to the community.
“I am so proud to come into the library and see children running around having fun with their parents and all sorts of people using the electronic computers and stuff that they probably don’t have at their home,” he said. “What I’d really like everybody in this room to do is talk to the City Commission and ask them about why we have so little room. We need a bigger library.”
The board took no action on the comments since there was nothing on the agenda relation to the specific issue.
For more information about the Yankton Community Library, visit https://cityofyankton-redesign.prod.govaccess.org/departments-services/yankton-community-library.
Doesn’t know his address because he just moved? That’s pretty odd. I moved recently and learned my address rather quickly. You need to know it to set up utilities, etc. 🤔
