Yankton Extreme Bull Riding Event Ready For Return

Yet another staple of Riverboat Days weekend is set to return to next month’s festivities.
The Riverboat Days Extreme Bull Riding Tour event — canceled last year along with Riverboat Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is set to return Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Yankton Rodeo Arena at Paddle Wheel Point.
Yankton Rodeo Association president Doug Hevle told the Press & Dakotan — and the community — to expect a big show come Riverboat Days Saturday.
“Shad Smith will come from Sidney, Iowa, with all of the bulls — he’ll come with about 38 bulls and about 35 riders and he puts on a very good show,” he said. “He has good bull fighters, good clowns and he puts on a really good show.”
Hevle said a new addition is being made at this year’s event.
“We’re going to have the Gladiators — that’s a group of people in Yankton that have ponies that pull chariots and have a gladiator-type race that they’ll perform at the intermission of the event,” he said.
Coming off a year in which the bull riding event was unable to occur, Hevle said one of the biggest challenges so far has been combatting rumors that it’s not going to take place again.
“We just have to promote this and let people know we’re doing this,” he said. “I’ve had some people say, ‘Are you having it this year? I’ve heard you’re not doing the bull riding this year.’ That’s all false because we’ve had every intention of doing it this year. There’s never been a glitch. All of our sponsors and our supporters have really been very good. Everybody’s saying, ‘I think you’re really going to have a heck of a good crowd being as everybody was locked up last year.’ So I think a lot of people are really looking forward to that weekend.”
He added that many people are already pledging to help make this year’s Extreme Bull Riding tour event a success.
“A lot of people have stepped forward and said, ‘Do you need some help down there this year?’” he said. “You can never have too much help. We’ve got people that are wanting to step up and saying, ‘Can we help you?’ That’s not happened in the past, but I think we’re going to be loaded with plenty of help this year.”
Hevle said that the event is going to be meaningful for the community as a whole, as well.
“It’s going to mean a lot because it’s a family event,” he said. “Things have been tough in the past with being locked down and can’t do things, but I think this year is going to be good.”
