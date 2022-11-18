New DPS Artwork Encourages Drivers To Avoid Distractions
Buy Now

DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price with the artwork.

 Courtesy Photo

PIERRE — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has introduced a different way to encourage South Dakotans to put down their cell phones while they drive.

A sculpture, commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety, features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The sculpture was unveiled at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.