Corps: Runoff Forecast Below Normal

Despite record snowfall in areas of the Central Plains this winter, the 2023 runoff forecast remains below average for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided that outlook during Thursday’s webinar with media and government officials.
January runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.1 million acre-feet, 134% of average, according to a Corps press release. Runoff was above average due to warmer-than-normal temperatures in the upper basin, resulting in some snowmelt runoff.
January precipitation was below normal for most of the upper basin except for southern South Dakota, which saw above-normal precipitation. This winter, Yankton has unofficially received about 49 inches of snowfall.
The 2023 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 21.1 MAF, 82% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.
Much of the upper basin remains in drought conditions, according to John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“Despite January’s runoff being above average, we expect 2023 runoff to remain below average,” he said. “Drought conditions currently exist across most of the basin.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly report Thursday. The entire Yankton region remains in drought. Extreme conditions exist in all or parts of Bon Homme, Yankton and Clay counties in southeast South Dakota and Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties in northeast Nebraska. Exceptional drought, the severest category, covers neighboring areas to the south.
As the result of multi-year drought, the Corps is operating its dams and reservoirs in water conservation mode, Remus said.
“We are below average for the third year in a row,” he said. “The runoff forecast anticipates conservation measures into 2023 and possibly longer. We will have reduced flow support for the navigation season with minimum winter releases.”
At the start of the 2023 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system is expected to be 46.0 million acre-feet (MAF), or 10.1 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple-use zone.
To conserve water in the system, minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam are scheduled this winter while still serving the needs of the municipal, industrial and power plant water intakes along the lower river.
“While the winter target release from Gavins Point Dam is 12,000 (cubic feet per second), releases were increased to 14,000 cfs in late January and early February to mitigate some of the effects of the much colder temperatures across the lower basin,” Remus said.
Releases were reduced from the former 13,000 cfs to 12,000 cfs this week, he said.
“With weather conditions and river stages forecast to be more seasonal over the next few weeks, system releases are returning to the minimum winter rates,” he added.
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at near average rates, according to the Corps’ Ryan Larsen. As of Feb. 1, mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 107% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 99% of average.
By Feb. 1, about 60% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.
The plains snowpack, which typically melts from mid-February into April, is currently above normal, the Corps reported. Two to four inches of snow water equivalent (SWE) covers eastern Montana and much of the Dakotas. Some areas in the central and eastern Dakotas are showing up to five inches of SWE.
The increased precipitation this winter will help ease dry conditions but won’t eliminate drought conditions, according to Doug Kluck with the NOAA in Kansas City.
“In terms of soil moisture, it can take a while for water to percolate into the soil column, especially when it’s frozen,” he said.
The Central Plains has made gains but still needs precipitation for the early growing season, Kluck said. “Significant areas of the soil moisture are at a deficit. They need to be filled first with rain and snow before we see runoff,” he said.
Portions of the Central Plains contain more snowpack than in recent years. As one example, Yankton remained with about 25 inches of snowfall on the ground before the recent start of melting.
The appearances can prove deceiving of what lies in the soil, Kluck said.
“On the surface, it can appear wet,” he said. “But it doesn’t mean, after six months or three years of drought, we have made up for it in the soil column.”
For perspective, National Weather Service (NWS) hydrologist Kevin Low provided a historical illustration.
The winters of October 2019 through September 2022 represented the 10th driest three-year period in the 125 years of recordkeeping, he said. Currently, 63% of the basin is categorized in drought with soil still very dry overall.
Flooding, primarily minor, is likely this spring along the James, Vermillion and Big Sioux rivers, Low said. Major flooding isn’t a concern in many areas, he added.
“There has been an almost complete absence of flooding (in the basin) during the last four months, which is quite telling,” he noted.
The drought and excess storage capacity create a different way of operating the Corps dams and reservoirs, according to Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson.
“During flood operations, we talk about what flows in must flow out,” she said. “When you’re recovering from a drought or operating in a drought conservation measure, it’s not what you want. We hold back some of that flow out.”
The volume, timing and location of flood runoff affect the releases, Remus said.
“When we recover from drought, we may not release as much as comes in,” he said. “We may try to replenish the bank account, so to speak.”
For Yankton, the NWS outlook calls for the next best chances of precipitation during the middle of next week, with 30% chance Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
