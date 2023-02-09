Corps: Runoff Forecast Below Normal
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced releases to 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton. The Corps has forecast continued below-normal runoff for the Missouri River basin above Sioux City.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Despite record snowfall in areas of the Central Plains this winter, the 2023 runoff forecast remains below average for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided that outlook during Thursday’s webinar with media and government officials.

