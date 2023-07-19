LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen encourages organizations in Nebraska to apply for the 2023 Governor’s Wellness Award.

“Prioritizing health has many benefits. It strengthens the immune system and reduces stress and the likelihood of developing many chronic diseases,” said Gov. Pillen. “Each year, we recognize organizations across Nebraska for offering wellness programs in the workplace. These programs encourage team members to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle. I invite employers in Nebraska to apply so that we can recognize their great work to promote wellness.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.