• On Aug. 1, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Burglary occurring at the old Creighton dump, located approximately one mile North and one mile West of Creighton. The investigation revealed a large air compressor was stolen sometime during the previous night. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted follow up regarding the report and was able to recover the 60-gallon Black Diamond air compressor on Aug. 2, 2023. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate numerous pieces of evidence from the scene. Suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

• On Aug. 12, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an ATV rollover on 895 East of 513 Avenue. The driver, Hunter Gustafson, of Fremont, was West bound on 894 Road, driving a 2009 Yamaha Grizzley 4-Wheeler, owned by Grant Nielsen of Lynch, when the driver lost control and rolled on the road. The driver was found lying on the road when the 4-Wheeler ended up off the road, going through a fence and into a ravine. Hunter was taken to Lynch Hospital by Niobrara Rescue with a possible head injury with abrasions on his body.

