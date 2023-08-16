• On Aug. 1, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Burglary occurring at the old Creighton dump, located approximately one mile North and one mile West of Creighton. The investigation revealed a large air compressor was stolen sometime during the previous night. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted follow up regarding the report and was able to recover the 60-gallon Black Diamond air compressor on Aug. 2, 2023. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate numerous pieces of evidence from the scene. Suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
• On Aug. 12, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an ATV rollover on 895 East of 513 Avenue. The driver, Hunter Gustafson, of Fremont, was West bound on 894 Road, driving a 2009 Yamaha Grizzley 4-Wheeler, owned by Grant Nielsen of Lynch, when the driver lost control and rolled on the road. The driver was found lying on the road when the 4-Wheeler ended up off the road, going through a fence and into a ravine. Hunter was taken to Lynch Hospital by Niobrara Rescue with a possible head injury with abrasions on his body.
• The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Staff were able to fingerprint over 180 children at the Knox County Fair between 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Each child fingerprinted was given a bag containing numerous fun and educational items, and a “Knox County 911” tee shirt. In addition, a cookie was given to each of the first 120 children with permission from their parent or guardian. The 120 cookies were generously donated by Casey’s. The fingerprint card was given to the parent or guardian of the child to be kept. The fingerprinting of kids has been a tradition at the Knox County Fair that was started by Sheriff Wes Eisenbeiss in the early 1980’s and has been continued by Sheriff Jim Janecek and current Sheriff Don Henery.
Additionally, the Bloomfield Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office would also like to acknowledge that on Friday night, August 11th, three different billfolds were turned into the Law Enforcement booth located on the Midway at the fairgrounds. All of the billfolds contained more than $100 in cash, one billfold contained more than $2000 in cash. All the billfold owners expressed their gratitude. Bloomfield Chief of Police Bryan Ruhr, and Knox County Sheriff Don Henery would like to applaud the honesty of the people who turned the billfolds in. This is a shining example of the type of honest people we have in this portion of northeast Nebraska!
• 8-13-2023: Brice Decory, 31, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee)
