PIERRE — The deadline for college or university students to apply to serve as legislative interns for the 2022 South Dakota legislative session has been extended to Oct. 25, 2021.
The initial deadline for students to file intern applications with the Legislative Research Council was Oct. 8. Due to renewed interest in the program, the deadline was extended to give all interested students an opportunity to submit their application materials.
Twenty-two intern positions are available and students from all majors are welcome. Interns are needed to serve both parties, and work with the legislative leadership as well as assist lawmakers with constituent services and other legislative tasks and participate when needed in committee meetings.
Students will receive $4,875 in compensation for their services and may also receive college credits for their internship. The 97th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from Jan. 11-March 28, 2022, with a recess from March 11-27.
Intern applicants must provide an unofficial copy of their college transcript and two letters of recommendation with their application. Additional information on the internship program including an application can be found on the Legislative Research Council’s website at https://sdlegislature.gov/Students/Intern. To complete the application, the student must sign up for a free MyLRC+ account.
Interested students should contact Amanda Marsh, Principal Research Analyst, Legislative Research Council, 500 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501; email LRC@sdlegislature.gov; or call (605) 773-3251.
