The Yankton School District (YSD) has walked back its backpack policy — but not its security — in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning last Monday, students have been wearing their backpacks throughout the school district to reduce the number of locker trips each makes during the day. This new practice is a reversal of a previous policy that banned backpacks in class years ago as a security measure against school violence.
“This year is a little bit different in that students are carrying their backpacks so that we don’t have them congregating at their lockers between classes,” Yankton High School (YHS) Principal Jennifer Johnke told the Press & Dakotan. “That’s just until COVID-19 is no longer an issue in schools. Once it’s not an issue any longer and we don’t have to worry about students congregating, the backpacks will go away.”
However, one YSD parent expressed concern that students wearing backpacks during school — even during a pandemic — represented a security risk.
“We’ve been to a ton of meetings and we were never told that backpacks are coming back,” said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous, adding that parents should be aware of the fact, and the potential risks.
The old backpack policy was already in place when a 2018 survey of YSD teachers and families showed that school safety was one of five primary areas of concern for the future. The school district responded by including a school safety component in its Forward 2024 strategic plan. It also beefed up security at district schools with the addition of security vestibules as well as intercom systems, among other things. As of this week, YSD has a School Security Officer at YHS and a new one at the middle school.
Though there have not been any incidents of school violence at YSD, there have been threats reported, the most recent occurring last fall ending in the arrest of a student.
Though the backpack policy has been relaxed, security has not, Johnke said.
“Backpacks are of concern whether they’re in a locker, whether they’re with the students on their back; whether they’re coming into the building in the morning, evening, in the afternoon; or just sitting in the classroom,” Johnke said. “The past three days, we’ve had staff at all of the doors that students are entering. We’re greeting students and giving them masks if they need a mask, but also monitoring school safety.”
Anytime there has been a concern with a backpack or locker — now and in years past — YHS has searched it, she said.
But, the school district also relies on the vigilance and reporting of parents and students.
“As with any school safety concern, we rely heavily on, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Johnke said, adding that it’s the best way to deal with safety concerns. “When a student or parent or community member lets us know that they have a concern — whether it’s telling school administration, a staff member or school resource officer — it lets us know that we have a concern. We look into every safety concern that is brought our way. We take that very seriously.”
Students can also report a possible threat anonymously through the Stand Up for School Safety text line.
“There are signs (about it) in the school,” Johnke said. “Students can text or call anonymously, and make a report. That gets administration and law enforcement involved.”
Community members, parents and anyone that can text may also use the system, which is activated when a tipster texts the word “safe” to 82257. The system immediately sends out a reply with eight brief questions. When the tipster replies to that text, the system sends an immediate email to designated school officials, school resource officers and local law enforcement. The Yankton Police Department is trained to respond immediately to threats of school violence and works closely with YSD when they are reported.
“If a student or a parent or even a community member has a concern, my door is always open and my phone line is always open,” Johnke said. “I welcome those questions or concerns, or even just the need to visit.”
