The Missouri National Recreational River staff will conduct the 17th annual Missouri River Cleanup on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m.-noon starting at Riverside Park.
Volunteer sign-up starts at 8 a.m. at the boat ramp located on the eastern side of Riverside Park in Yankton. Personal flotation devices, gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will receive T-shirts, refreshments and lunch in the park after the event.
The cleanup is open to people of all ages. Groups, businesses, and organizations are encouraged and welcome to participate. Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothing, sunglasses, closed toed shoes or boots, and bring sunscreen and a reusable water bottle. Drinking water will be provided at the event.
For more information about the Missouri National Recreational River, visit nps.gov/mnrr, call Tom Downs at 605-464-4032, or visit our park headquarters and visitor contact station located at 508 E 2nd Street in Yankton, South Dakota Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.