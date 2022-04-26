Tabor Bomb Suspect Enters Guilty Plea

TYNDALL — Saying he had intended to take his own life, a Tabor man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill after setting off a house explosion last August in Tabor and suffering extensive injuries.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, appeared Tuesday at the Bon Homme County courthouse. As part of a deal, he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of possessing explosives after a violent crime conviction. In turn, the state dismissed 10 of the same counts against him.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering said she isn’t required to accept the plea deal. In addition, she is required under state law to hold an evidentiary hearing to determine his mental state. If she doesn’t find sufficient evidence to support his plea, she can reject it.
“I need to hear a factual basis for the court to determine if you (Hansen) are mentally ill,” the judge said.
From the outset, Yankton defense lawyer Luci Youngberg said her client planned to enter the “guilty but mentally ill” plea. She sought a court-ordered mental evaluation for the defendant, which he received.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Gering said the plea of guilty but mentally ill doesn’t change the potential penalty.
Court records carry an account of the Aug. 20, 2021, response to the explosion scene.
Authorities received a 911 call from a resident in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. The caller reported hearing an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house and seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Hansen was found unresponsive in the driveway with apparent thermal burns. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
Hansen detonated a pipe bomb in his driveway, with the explosion rocking his Tabor neighborhood. He suffered extensive burns and required hospitalization.
At first, authorities believed he had accidentally set off the explosives while manufacturing them, according to court records.
But at Tuesday’s hearing, Hansen provided a different account.
Gering asked the defendant to describe the events leading up to the bombing. The request brought an emotional response from him.
Hansen said he didn’t intend to harm anyone else in Tabor, a Bon Homme County town of about 400 residents. And the detonation wasn’t accidental but was instead intentional and well planned, he added.
“I bought the (explosive) materials on a certain day, and I waited for the right time to kill myself, your honor,” he told the judge.
Three weeks after being taken into custody, Hansen tried to commit suicide at the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall, according to court records.
Besides his guilty plea, Hansen admitted Tuesday to being a habitual offender with two prior felony convictions. The status can intensify his sentence on the current charge.
His first prior conviction came January 2011 in Roberts County on a charge of selling, transporting or possessing a destructive device. As an 18-year-old, he served prison time for allegedly threatening to blow up Sisseton High School, which he was attending at the time.
He indicated he wanted to create as much death and destruction as possible, and he wanted to be known as “the world’s most infamous sociopath.”
Hansen, who was living in Claire City at the time, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks as part of his alleged plan.
In November 2020, he was convicted in Yankton County of unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance, Class I or II.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, Gering informed Hansen that, as a habitual offender, he now faced a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on his current charge.
In addition, Hansen could serve up to 180 days in the Bon Homme County Jail at Tyndall, and the court could order he pay restitution.
While he entered a plea Tuesday, Hansen could still face a jury trial later this year.
Citing state statute, Gering said the court was required to hold a hearing on a defendant’s mental condition before accepting such a plea. “I need a psychologist to testify,” she said.
Given she could reject the “guilty but mentally ill” plea, Gering said she will still schedule a jury trial at this time.
The judge set two separate court appearances May 24, with a change of plea hearing in the morning and a motions hearing in the afternoon.
Gering also set a June 7 sentencing hearing.
Should the case go to jury trial, the judge retained the original dates of June 13-17. The trial can be canceled if unnecessary.
Hansen had initially been charged with two counts of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device, a Class 3 felony, and nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device, a Class 5 felony.
Three weeks after coming into custody at the Tyndall jail, Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs filed a petition for emergency commitment to get Hansen admitted into a psychiatric facility, Youngberg wrote in a court document.
Maggs’ petition was based upon Hansen’s suicide attempts while he was in the jail cell, the defense attorney wrote. Hansen had planned to break his neck by jumping off the top bunk because his family was selling its farm.
“The psychiatric evaluation determined that Mr. Hansen suffered from unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, other psychotic disorders and that he appeared to be having paranoid and delusional thoughts at the time of his hospitalization,” Youngberg wrote.
“Further, he stated that he had been making pipe bombs because he planned to blow up his farm, stating that if he could not live there, then nobody should live there. He also endorsed hearing voices and whispers outside of his home at night. He was also hearing knocks on his doors.”
Gering ordered the release of Hansen’s records from the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) and Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS), both in Yankton.
In addition, the court appointed Dr. Taryn Van Gilder-Pierce of Yankton to conduct the defense-requested evaluation.
Hansen’s first two criminal charges involved a pipe bomb, according to court documents. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence on each count of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
The other nine charges involved capped pipes, cannon fuse, fireworks/energetic materials, piping and end caps, according to court documents. The Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hansen remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on $250,000 cash-only bond.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.