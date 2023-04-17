Yankton Sales Tax Continues Positive Trend
Sergey Tryapitsyn/Adobe Stock

Though the City of Yankton’s sales tax revenue numbers continue to show promise, city officials are diligently scanning the larger economic picture.

The March sales tax report for Yankton shows an increase of .78% from March last year and an overall increase of 4.66% of accumulated difference for the year to date, with a total tax amount due the city of $908,339 — a slight increase over last year’s $901,278, a report from the state shows.

