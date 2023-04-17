Yankton Sales Tax Continues Positive Trend

Though the City of Yankton’s sales tax revenue numbers continue to show promise, city officials are diligently scanning the larger economic picture.
The March sales tax report for Yankton shows an increase of .78% from March last year and an overall increase of 4.66% of accumulated difference for the year to date, with a total tax amount due the city of $908,339 — a slight increase over last year’s $901,278, a report from the state shows.
“We are up for the accumulated difference of all three pennies combined,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan, referring to the allocation of the three-percent tax collected. The first penny goes to fund a lot of the city’s general departments, while the second penny is limited by ordinance to things like streets and infrastructure. The third penny refers to the BBB — bed, board and booze — tax on hotels, restaurants and alcohol sales. “You can already see some wild dips and gains (with the BBB) this year, but to be up there at 10.25% (for March) is also a good place to be.”
The first few months of the year tend to be weaker revenue-wise, Leon said.
“We expect that, but of course, you hear people talking about inflation and possible recession so, I’m holding my breath a little bit,” she said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CSP) for all urban consumers was up .4% in February and 6.0% for the year, as of February 2023, which she said begs the question: Is Yankton really in a growth position or is it just keeping up with inflation?
“If that’s the true inflation rate, we might even be a little behind that. It’s just so hard to know,” Leon said. “I think we need to keep closer watch than ever and monitor things.”
She said the city is still dealing with some supply issues with items ordered in 2021 that are only arriving now and some ordered in 2022 that are still on back order.
“We account for those things. That’s not necessarily going to be reflected in the sales tax numbers, but the economy is different than it used to be,” Leon said. “I don’t think we’ve come out from under all the uncertainties and the different position we are in because of the pandemic. That will take a while.”
The 2023 budget, which was finalized last year, is based on a modest 3% growth.
“I’m glad we were conservative in that budget,” she said. “I hope, for the good of the city, we end up much higher than we forecasted.”
The sales tax is a good indicator, but city officials must also examine it in terms of what inflation is doing overall, she said.
“I think these things were always out there but many took them for granted because there was much more stability before,” Leon said.
As the time to plan the 2024 budget approaches, it will be important to temper city income predictions, she said.
“We always project our revenues to be a little bit softer than we think they’ll be and our expenditures to be a bit more than we expect because we can’t be wrong the other way,” Leon said. “So that’s where we are now. I’m looking at those three months that we have data for and trying to say, ‘Where will we be in 2024?’”
Though the process starts now, the city has until August to finalize its 2024 budget and adjust it as the financial picture sharpens over the coming months, she said.
“‘Look at where you’re at in 2023. What things have come in that you didn’t anticipate? Do you need to adjust your 2023? What are your plans for 2024?’” Leon said. “Right now, that’s what we’re asking (our) departments.”
Also, it’s important for local businesses and residents to be aware of where they spend their dollars, she said.
“Part of that awareness is, every time you buy something in Yankton, you are helping ensure that we have the tax revenue for the Yankton Police Department, the Yankton Fire Department and the Yankton Parks,” Leon said. “When you buy that same thing anywhere else, you’re investing in their police department, their library, their parks system.
“I think we should invest in Yankton.”
March tax revenues for the Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion place Brookings in the lead with a 10.35% increase and Aberdeen with the lowest increase at .36%. Vermillion is at 5.82%.
