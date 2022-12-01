Vermillion Woman Identified As Union County Crash Victim

NORTH SIOUX CITY — A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred one mile north of North Sioux City.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when it struck Amanda Taylor, 39, who was walking in the driving lane at 4:54 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.