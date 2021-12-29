100 Years Ago
Friday, December 30, 1921
• Dakota Lodge No. 1 I.O.O.F. celebrated the 50th anniversary of the initiation of several prominent members of order in a meeting which was conducted in the nature of a roll call. More than 150 members were present to answer when their names were called while letters from many absent members were read. Among the members who celebrated their 50 or more years was a member who held the distinction of holding the oldest membership, having joined the organization in 1868, M. P. Ohlman Sr.
• Members of the Yankton Radio Club attended a state radio meeting in Sioux Falls. Possible talk of Yankton hosting the event in the new year was discussed, but no official decision was made.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 30, 1946
• The third in a series of weekend fires in Yankton sent one young Yankton couple out into zero weather, homeless and suffering the loss of all their belongings, when one of the city’s new trailer homes on north Broadway went up in smoke as the result of a kerosene stove fire which got out of hand.
• Yankton dropped to 12 degrees below zero last Saturday. Weekend temperatures stopped the flow of ice in the Missouri river, and the channel has been reported a solid mass of ice. The official freeze date for the Missouri this winter was Saturday, Dec. 28.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 30, 1971
• Yankton County State Sen. Don Bierle and Rep. Albert Gunderson spoke on issues that were set for the upcoming Legislative session. Among the topics discussed at the information meeting sponsored by the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce were tax reform, state water plan, a three-year medical school program, legalized gambling and the 1 cent extra sales tax to pay off the Vietnam bonus.
• City street and highway maintenance crews were out and about clearing away snow. Seven or more inches accumulated in the Yankton area.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 30, 1996
• Pam Frick has worked six years to bring Christian radio to Yankton. Now her hard work is paying off. Yankton area listeners can tune their radios to 91.9 FM to catch Christian radio station KGRD from 6 a.m.-midnight. The station began broadcasting in Yankton Dec. 16.
• The USD Coyotes parlayed an excellent defensive performance and a balanced scoring attack to their second NCC victory, rapping University of Nebraska-Omaha 84-63 before 1,000 fans in the DakotaDome Sunday night.
