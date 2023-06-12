INCIDENTS
• The police department received a report at 2:08 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 2:08 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 2:13 p.m. Friday of the theft of a bike on Walnut Street.
• The police department received a report at 2:35 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 3:19 p.m. Friday of a theft on Capital Street.
• The police department received a report at 8:57 p.m. Friday of a fight on Douglas Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 9:12 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on W. Fourth Street.
• The police department received a report at 2:38 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 6:02 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:40 p.m. Saturday of a possible assault on Walnut Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 11:09 p.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on Hailey Street, Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 1:39 a.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on W. Third Street.
• The police department received a report at 11:04 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Broadway Avenue.
• The police department received a report at 2:12 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on Douglas Avenue,
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:31 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on Second Street and Nicholas Avenue, Mission Hill.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 9:04 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on Highway 52, Yankton.
• The police department received a report at 10:42 a.m. Monday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
