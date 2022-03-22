Lawmakers Assess The Legislative Session

With one day remaining in the session, two District 18 lawmakers are calling the 2022 Legislature the most unusual of their careers for a number of reasons.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) spoke this week to the Yankton VFW Auxiliary as part of its regular program. The third delegation member, Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton), was unable to attend.
Lawmakers return next Monday to Pierre to consider any of Gov. Kristi Noem’s vetoes during the session. They can also complete any unfinished legislative business.
In addition, Cwach and Stevens will meet with other members of the House Select Committee on Investigation to finalize its report. The nine-member committee will recommend to the full House whether to impeach South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who was driving on a highway near Highmore when he hit and killed pedestrian Joe Boever.
At this week’s VFW Auxiliary meeting, Hunhoff described the 2022 session as particularly challenging for her Joint Appropriations Committee. Unlike other years with tight budgets, the committee was dealing with the influx of billions of dollars of federal funding for infrastructure and COVID relief.
“With all of the federal authority that came down the line with those dollars, there was a concern, especially this year, on how we spent those dollars — if it was for new projects, changing projects or just additional dollars coming in,” she said.
The numbers were mind-boggling, she said, as the Legislature funded $6.12 billion in fiscal year 2022 and $5.78 billion for fiscal year 2023 — a total of nearly $12 billion over two years.
Cwach, completing his fourth year in office, noted the session’s rapid pace and the quickly shifting priorities as business moved toward the final days. “What was important on Day 1 wasn’t important on Day 37,” he said of the opening and closing days.
Cwach cited two words best describing the 2022 Legislature — disagreement and compromise, with a tremendous amount of both that cut across party lines.
“What was really great about this session, by the end of it, enough of us came together to put together a pretty good budget, one of the best budgets seen in South Dakota. And we defeated a number of proposed bills in the right way,” he said.
Hunhoff provided an update on veteran services, from burials to health care. Audience members asked questions on the recent U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recommendations to merge or close certain VA facilities in South Dakota, including the Wagner medical outreach clinic and changes at Sioux Falls and Black Hills facilities.
Those decisions are made by federal officials, Hunhoff said. “The best we can do is lobby our congressional delegation to work with the governor to encourage the feds to close those areas,” she said.
Congress passed the 2018 Mission Act dealing with VA facilities, Cwach said. “In corporate speak, it calls for ‘right sizing’ the department and taking a look at what is actually needed, and do we have the facilities where they need to be,” he said.
Cwach provided an overview of some of proposals released last week and the impact on South Dakota veterans. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) voted against the Mission Act because he perceived a negative outcome, and South Dakota’s congressional delegation — U.S. Sens. John Thune and Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all Republicans — are working to maintain current VA services in the state.
In his law practice, Cwach said, he works with clients trying to understand the VA paperwork and bureaucracy. Even with his background, Cwach said he found the process complicated.
At this week’s VFW Auxiliary meeting, veterans and their spouses asked about their freedom of choice for medical providers and the ability to access care close to home.
One audience member asked about the Human Services Center in Yankton and its role as the state’s psychiatric hospital. Others asked about state oversight of HSC, adequate staffing and maintaining programs.
Both Cwach and Hunhoff talked about the challenges of offering competitive pay and compensation when wages have risen rapidly in the private sector. The state must recruit and retain workers for skilled and often dangerous positions in health care, law enforcement and corrections, they noted.
Hunhoff used the example of a fast-food restaurant paying employees $18 an hour, the same wage given to a lower-level corrections officer. And when vacancies occur in state positions, the remaining workers are left to carry a heavier load, she added.
A registered nurse, Hunhoff talked about the state’s efforts to train enough nurses and other health care workers to meet growing shortfalls.
In response to an audience question, she spoke about the growing use of contract nurses, who can work for recruitment firms at a much higher wager — sometimes even working at the same job they formerly held working for the same facility. In turn, those facilities can’t afford those higher wages but find themselves forced to pay it in order to fill their staff vacancies, Hunhoff said.
Hunhoff and Cwach talked about South Dakota’s labor shortage and overall efforts at workforce development.
South Dakota’s technical colleges are seeing an enrollment boom as students can complete a shorter, focused program and immediately enter the labor force for well-paying jobs, Hunhoff said.
Meanwhile, South Dakota’s public colleges and universities are experiencing somewhat flat enrollment and are working with an increasing number of students who need assistance financing their education, she said. One college experiencing growth is Dakota State University in Madison, which has seen enrollment increases in its cybersecurity programs and other offerings, she added.
In other discussion, the two legislators talked about current debate on whether the governor or legislators should have control over incoming federal funding.
After the meeting, Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan she hasn’t witnessed a similar legislative session in her entire political career. In particular, she saw splits among the dominant Republican Party lawmakers and between the executive and legislative branches of government.
“It was so atypical for anything I have experienced in my 22 years of serving in the Legislature. You were seeing all the federal dollars coming in at one time,” she said. “We were also seeing the division and Republicans, the moderate and more conservative, and between the Legislature and governor. And Ryan said the Democrats also had their disagreements. It all added up to a lot of frustration and a lot of divisiveness, but in the end, we tried to get together and do some compromise.”
