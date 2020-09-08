A controversial cell tower project in Yankton County will not be going away anytime soon.
Tuesday night, the Yankton County Planning Commission opted to table a conditional-use permit (CUP) request, submitted by Velocitel/AT&T, by a unanimous vote to the next board meeting in October.
The item had been considered at the Planning Commission’s August meeting but was tabled due to questions about access.
Two representatives from AT&T spoke on the tower, saying that the tower is being built as a part of the FirstNet emergency services network.
According to Development Services Director Gary Vetter, the proposed tower is 199 feet and located in the 300 block of Wildflower Rd. near 310th St. just to the north of Lewis & Clark Lake.
As with the previous Planning Commission meeting, the commission chambers were as full as could be under social distancing protocols, and there was an overflow audience into the hallway.
Nearly a dozen people spoke out against the proposed tower. No one besides the two AT&T representatives spoke in favor of the project.
Among the opponents was Andrea Maibaum, who brought up concerns about the application itself, stating that the application has the land zoned as agricultural land.
“You can see clearly that the property is highlighted in yellow which indicates low-density residential,” she said.
Maibaum noted her residence would be the closest to the tower. She also spoke at the August meeting.
Another resident, Todd Huber, brought up concerns with the road leading up to the tower’s location.
“I talked to Mike Sedlacek, he’s the Yankton County Highway Superintendent,” he said. “He said there’s many issues with 310 … One of the biggest issues with 310th St. is it’s located in the wrong location. In some areas, fences are located where the road section is currently located. Also, the county does not maintain the road and there’s no plan for the county to maintain the road.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said the $10,000 that AT&T offered to put toward the road wouldn’t be nearly enough to bring the road up to county standard.
“I spoke today with our highway superintendent and he had some pretty significant concerns about this road,” he said. “He even sent an email to me with a cost estimate to rebuild that road to county standards, which is what it would need to be, and it was over $400,000.”
Klimisch also noted that previous concerns about ingress and egress hadn’t been addressed.
Other residents brought up concerns about health and that the tower is already driving away potential land sales in the area.
Late in the discussion on the item, one of the AT&T representatives stated that they would be willing to have another stay on the item to try and address some of the issues raised by the board.
The vote to table came after nearly three hours of consideration.
