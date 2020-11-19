SIOUX FALLS — Men from Sioux Falls and Yankton were sentenced in federal court on Nov. 13 for Interference with Commerce by Threats and Violence and Brandishing a Firearm During a Federal Crime of Violence. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Steven Joseph King, 30, from Sioux Falls was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
Spencer William Brown Jr., 51, from Yankton was sentenced to six years of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, King and Brown robbed a victim from a Hartford business on Jan. 6, 2020, by “unlawfully taking and obtaining U.S. currency against the victim’s will by means of actual and threatened force, violence and fear of injury immediate and future, by brandishing a firearm, demanding money, and forcibly taking the money.”
The investigation was conducted by the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Connie Larson prosecuted the case.
King and Brown were remanded to custody to serve their sentences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.