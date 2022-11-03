BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension staff have been engaged in fall prevention efforts since 2018 when they were initially trained to offer the Fit & Strong! fall prevention program. Since that time, SDSU Extension staff have received additional grant support to expand the availability of “Fit & Strong!”, including virtual options, and other programs that can help older adults manage fall risks related to chronic diseases like diabetes or depression.

Falls are among the leading cause of trauma-related injury and death. Half of emergency department injury visits are fall-related. During National Fall Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 19-23, we raise awareness about falls among older adults, as well statewide efforts to address fall risk factors.

