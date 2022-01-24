SIOUX FALLS — With the majority of winter still ahead, and an increasing number of calls coming in, AAA South Dakota is urging motorists to pay attention to the two tire issues most likely to result in the need for emergency roadside service.
“In just the first few weeks of the year, we have seen tire-related calls that amount to almost 25% of the total volume for all of last winter — and we still have almost two months to go,” says AAA South Dakota spokesman Shawn Steward. “Drivers must make sure their tires are properly inflated and that they have sufficient tread to grip wet or snow-covered roads.”
At this time, AAA is seeing tire-related call volume in South Dakota exceeding what it was pre-pandemic. From Jan. 1-18, 2022, AAA roadside assistance calls for tire problems are up 48% when compared to the same period in 2019, so drivers are encouraged to pay attention to their tires — or pay a price.
“Neglecting basic vehicle maintenance, such as rotating tires, has been far too common throughout the pandemic, resulting in more wear and tear — and additional expense,” says AAA South Dakota’s Steward. “Routines may have changed, but routine car care is still critical.”
Tires that have not been properly inflated to adjust for colder temperatures are more likely to result in a flat or blowout and tires with a worn tread are more likely to result in a crash. The good news, though, is that both of these tire troubles are easy to resolve.
Check Tire Pressure
Keeping your vehicle’s tires properly inflated to the automaker’s recommended pressures is a critical element of tire maintenance. Tires that contain the specified amount of air pressure last longer and contribute to vehicle safety.
• Check tire inflation pressure on all four tires and the spare.
• As the average temperature drops, so will tire pressures — typically by one PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
• The proper tire pressure levels can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker typically located on the driver’s side door jamb (Do not use the pressure molded into the tire sidewall).
Check Tire Tread
Adequate tread depth is necessary for a tire to maintain traction on slippery roads. You can measure tread depth with an inexpensive gauge available at any auto parts store or … you can use the traditional quarter test demonstrated in the photo.
Insert a quarter into a tread groove with the top of Washington’s head facing down. If the top of his head is not visible, your tires are fine for continued use. If you can see above the top of Washington’s head, it is time to start shopping for new tires. Take multiple measurements across the tread to help ensure accurate results.
• Winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
• Previous AAA research indicates that driving on worn tires at highway speeds increase stopping distance by a staggering 43% compared to new tires, putting drivers, and their passengers, at increased risk.
• AAA urges drivers to check tread depth, replace tires proactively, and increase following distances significantly when roadways are wet or snow-covered.
Tire and vehicle maintenance
Regular and ongoing maintenance is important to keep vehicles running their best and to avoid the need for emergency roadside service. Whether it is to replace or repair a tire or other auto repair needs, having a trusted service shop provides peace-of-mind. Find your nearest AAA Approved Auto Repair location here.
For more tips to ensure the performance and safety of your tires, visit AAA.com/TheExtraMile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.