Ten Things To Know About Summer ‘22

For many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of summer and all the activities and plans that come with it.
That is particularly true in the Yankton area, which bursts with activities and adventures every summer — on the water, in the parks and pools, on festive streets, even in the skies.
Here is our look ahead at 10 things to know about summer 2022:
1. A BIG, BUSY DAY
One day in June is seemingly more jam packed with events in the Yankton area than others that month — Saturday, June 11, which will feature numerous local events.
The morning will start off with dual events west of town — the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival at Lake Yankton and Homestead Day at Lewis and Clark’s Pierson Ranch.
The Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival — being held for the first time in three years — will feature events such as kayaking, fishing and disc golf while Homestead Day will include activities such as Dutch oven cooking, butter making and traditional outdoor games.
Both events will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Chan Gurney Municipal Airport will also be playing host to a EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Young Eagles Rally from 8 a.m.-noon. Young Eagle flights are free for youths ages 8-17. Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or two to donate to the Food Pantry.
But the day’s biggest event will come in downtown Yankton with the 2022 Yankton Ribfest. This year’s event runs from 11 a.m.-midnight and will feature several BBQ vendors and bands throughout the day.
2. GAYVILLE 150TH AND AREA FESTIVALS
This year marks a special time for Gayville, as the Yankton County community of 400 persons celebrates its 150th anniversary. The festivities run July 2-3, providing a kickoff to the Fourth of July festivities.
The Independence Day weekend, a three-day holiday, features numerous opportunities to take in celebrations, fireworks and fun on the water and elsewhere. Besides Yankton, holiday activities are planned for Menno, Springfield; Crofton, Nebraska; and St. Helena, Nebraska, among others.
Summer will also feature county fairs and Achievement Days, rodeos, bull riding, American Indian powwows/wacipis, music concerts, boating and kayaking activities and bird watching, to name a few.
The area offers a number of festivals and fun times, including Fish Days in Lake Andes, June 3-5; Kolach Days in Verdigre, Nebraska, June 10-12; Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival/Homestead Day and Ribfest at Yankton, June 11; Czech Days in Tabor, June 16-18; Berrypepper Days in Creighton, Nebraska, June 16-20; Midsommar Festival at Dalesburg, June 24; Tornado Days at Centerville, June 29-July 3; Danish Days at Viborg, July 14-17; South Dakota Chislic Festival at Freeman, July 30; Riverboat Days at Yankton, Aug. 19-21; and the Labor Day celebration in Wagner Sept. 2-5.
3. RIVERBOAT DAYS HEADLINERS
Riverboat Days has announced its headline entertainment for the annual August festival — this year, with headliners on both nights.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Country singer Colt Ford will be performing on the main stage.
Ford is known for fusing country and rap music genres. He has released seven albums. Also, Ford co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit, “Dirt Road Anthem.” Ford is the only artist to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard Country Albums and Rap Albums charts. Ford has over 2.5 million social media followers, one billion streams and over 3 million albums sold.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, Saving Abel will be on the main stage. The multi-platinum selling southern rock band has received multiple awards from MTV, VH1, Fuse, BMG and Music Choice. Their hit song “Addicted” won most played song of the year and has hit over 105 million streams on Spotify and over 200 million as a band. The group has toured with Nickelback, Papa Roach, Shinedown and Sevendust.
4. SUMMER TO BE FULL OF MUSIC
Yankton will be playing host to a summer full of music in 2022.
In addition to the usual events such as Ribfest, Rock ‘N’ Rumble and Riverboat Days, several other events largely featuring or centered around music are slated.
Starting May 31 and running each Tuesday night through July 12, Yankton Area Arts’ Yankton Summer Concert Series will return to the Riverside Park Amphitheater. These will feature the Yankton Area Summer Band performing at 8 p.m. each Tuesday night with a host of guest conductors.
Then this year’s Pops Concerts include Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s (July 19), Songs & Stories From a Gal & a Guitar with Dayna Jones (July 26) and East of Westerville (Aug. 2).
Music at the Meridian also returns Thursday, July 7 and runs each Thursday through Aug. 25 from 5-8:30 p.m. on the green space just west of the Yankton entrance to the Meridian Bridge. The events will feature food trucks as well as local and regional acts each night. The schedule is as follows:
• July 7 – Mike & Jay | The Claudettes
• July 14 – Michael Dooley | Omaha Street Percussion
• July 21 – John Statz | Turn Turn Turn (This night is sponsored by Avera in honor of their 125th Celebration here in Yankton.)
• July 28 – James Dean Acoustic | Dirty Red & the Soul Shakers
• August 4 – TBD | Dig Deep
• August 11 – Marcy Music | Daniel Rodriguez
• August 18 – Sierra Gartner | Jason Mayer
• August 25 – Project: Constellation | Moon Cats
Starting June 4 and returning each Saturday through July 2 will be Kids in the Park at Fantle Memorial Park. Events will be held each Saturday morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and will feature:
• June 4 – Mad Science of Greater KC
• June 11 – Koo Koo Kanga Roo
• June 18 – Omaha Street Percussion
• June 25 – charActors Childrens Theater Troupe
• July 2 – The Zoo Man
5. CLEAN BOATS
Invasive aquatic species have infiltrated Lewis and Clark Lake, the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam and other bodies of water. Conservation officers and others continue the “Clean Boat” campaign to prevent the spread of invasive species to other bodies of water.
In recent years, the activity has changed from a few scheduled times for approaching boaters to a more general outreach throughout the summer emphasizing education and enforcement. The effort targets zebra mussels, Asian carp and other aquatic species and plant life.
The emphasis remains on “Clean, Drain and Dry.” Conservation officials are reminding the public that aquatic species attach themselves not only to boats, docks and other infrastructure but also to watercraft such as jet skis. The message: Keep it clean!
6. FISHY THINGS NEAR LAKE YANKTON
The Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium are open for the summer, currently with no COVID restrictions in place. Visitors may stroll the grounds from dawn until dusk to view raceways and fish-rearing ponds, which draw wildlife year-round. Hatchery hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m., weekdays and most summer weekends. Special hatchery tours are available by appointment at gavinspoint@fws.gov.
The 13,000-gallon aquarium has more than 40 local species of fish, amphibians and reptiles on display, and is free. Aquarium summer hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7 days per week.
Also, the aquarium parking lot offers easy access to the paved trail system that runs along Lake Yankton and Lewis and Clark Lake. The newest trail runs from the parking lot around the east side of Lake Yankton to Chief White Crane Campground where it joins the trail that leads around Lake Yankton to Lewis & Clark Lake.
7. ON STAGE
The play will still be the thing this summer as local theatre groups plan to present productions.
The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will present the comedy “God of Carnage” at Yankton’s Dakota Theatre June 2-5 and 10-12.
On June 16-19, the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival turns tragic when it presents “Othello” at Vermillion’s Prentis Park. The event will also be streamed online.
And in July, Vermillion Community Theatre will present the classic musical “The Sound of Music” at Vermillion High School’s Thomas H. Craig Center for Performing Arts.
8. LOOKING UP
If you’re looking for new worlds to explore, look to the sky.
As part of its expanded programming, the National Park Service is offering stargazing through the Missouri National Recreational River. The program is free and open to the public.
With its clear, open skies and little “light pollution,” the Yankton region provides an ideal site for star gazing, Ranger Tom Downs said.
Two previous “star parties” were cancelled because the skies were not clear enough for gazing, Downs said. He has scheduled an Aug. 12 watch at Spirit Mound near Vermillion and hopefully more as conditions allow.
Also, for those seeking less than dark skies, we will be seeing four consecutive “supermoons” (May through August), referring to when a full moon occurs at perigee, or when the moon is closest to the earth. The remaining supermoons are on June 14, July 13 and Aug. 11.
9. THE OLD BALL GAME
Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium will be slightly less busy this summer.
Yankton’s two amateur teams from 2021 — the Tappers and Lakers — have combined this season under the Tappers banner. Between that and the Irene amateur team also folding, there will be several fewer amateur baseball games in Yankton this summer. As of right now, no July 4 game is scheduled in Yankton, something that had been a tradition for several years.
However, the Riverside turf will still be busy, with Yankton’s American Legion and Junior Legion teams playing at home, as well as the Black Sox, Lakers, Reds and Gray Sox baseball teams. Those teams will combine to host four tournaments, beginning with the Kyle Mueller Classic June 3-5.
10. (NOT) ON THE ROAD
While summer is a time for travel, some roads in the Yankton area are going to be undergoing construction work.
Crest Road, which runs over the Gavins Point Dam between South Dakota and Nebraska, is closed pending completion of road improvements on the Nebraska side, including maintenance, regrading, reshaping and repaving. During construction, all vehicular traffic will have to cross the Missouri River at the Memorial Bridge in Yankton or the Standing Bear Memorial Bridge in Springfield. The closure is expected to continue until the end of June.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) announced earlier this month that work began on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 46 between Irene and S.D. Highway 19. Traffic is currently being moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and pilot car. Motorist can expect delays. The project is expected to be complete in early November.
U.S. Highway 18 from U.S. Highway 81 to two miles west to 437th Avenue is closed to through traffic. Drivers will be directed to the detour on S.D. Highway 25, S.D. Highway 46, and U.S. Highway 81. The work involves the replacement of an existing concrete box culvert, reconstruction of the roadway grade, and placement of an interim gravel surfacing. Once the initial work is complete, shoulder widening will take place west of 437th Avenue. Shoulder widening work will include usage of a pilot car and flaggers.
The block of 21st Street in Yankton between Douglas Avenue to Mulberry Street, which also runs between the Huether Family Aquatics Center to the Boys and Girls Club, is closed to traffic for construction. Motorists and pedestrians should utilize an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.