Eagle Honor

When Greg Pirak of Gayville passed away in 2018, his four oldest Boy Scouts — including his twin sons — could have folded the program.
However, Darien Rabe, James Schoenberner, and Brett and Derek Pirak — Greg’s twin sons — were determined not to let that happen. They not only kept Troop 180 alive, they will soon achieve the highest honor of Eagle Scout.
“Only 4% of all Scouts become Eagle Scouts,” Rabe said.
The fact becomes even more incredible considering the feat of four boys achieving Eagle Scout from the same troop at roughly the same time.
The four teenagers point to a goal even more important to them — earning the Eagle Scout honor as a tribute to their late troop leader.
About a decade ago, Greg Pirak helped launch Scouting in Gayville. Starting a program from scratch in a town of about 400 residents, Pirak focused first on the Cub Scouts and Webeloes. As the older boys rose in the ranks, the discussion turned to growing the local troop.
“We were all part of the Pack 192 Cub Scout pack,” Rabe said. “Then, we were all talking about how we wanted to begin a Boy Scout troop.”
The Gayville unit considered the requirements for starting Boy Scouts. Greg Pirak discovered another option when he learned Troop 180 of Yankton had disbanded. He and the older Scouts went over to Yankton, where they filled out the paperwork for taking on the Troop 180 name and acquiring the flag and other equipment already in place.
Troop 180 of Gayville was born.
Rabe and Schoenberner are a year older than Brett and Derek Pirak. The twins compressed their final two years of Webeloes into one year in order to join the two older Scouts.
Greg Pirak saw the potential in the four teenagers. He believed they could achieve Scouting’s highest honor, but it would also require incredible focus and dedication. Eagle Scouts not only meet a demanding number of requirements, but they must also complete the work and final project by the time they are 18 years old.
“Our dad wanted all of us to pursue Eagle Scout, but it wasn’t pressure,” Brett said.
WHAT TO DO?
The four teens embarked on the rigorous path toward Eagle Scout, receiving strong instruction and encouragement from the elder Pirak.
However, their journey ran into a devastating roadblock. Greg Pirak died unexpectedly in August 2018. Besides operating a business, he has served as a volunteer fireman, supported school events and was active at Gayville Lutheran Church.
“We felt like we had lost a father figure and mentor. I came away from that experience with a desire to make him proud by giving 100% of myself in everything I do,” Rabe said. “I am learning to be more thankful for what I have and to be generous with the gifts I have been given.”
Greg’s passing raised a major question about the Scouting program’s future, particularly for the four teens now pursuing Eagle Scout without him.
“When Greg passed away, we gave Brett and Derek and their family (time) to let them process things,” Rabe said. “Then, we came over and talked about who would be leader for our group. We talked about how we wanted to keep the troop going and what we needed to do to keep going for our Eagle Scout (status).”
Brett said his father’s death was difficult, but the loss also inspired the Scouts to move ahead.
“(My dad) would want us to keep going and get our Eagle Scout badge,” he said. “None of us wanted to stop because we knew it was what he would want us to do.”
Greg Pirak had provided the four teens with not only knowledge and skills, Derek said. By trusting them, the elder Pirak helped the young men build confidence, leadership and maturity.
“Our dad taught us about things like discipline and being able to empower people. He would guide people and was never harsh on them,” Derek said. “He provided them with opportunities and the right direction so they could figure it out for themselves Even though we lost him sooner than we should have, we learned many things from him. He prepared us well to lead and teach others.”
For the Piraks, Scouting had truly became a family affair.
“It was fun being in Scouts with our dad. It was really neat that he was our leader when we were 8 or 9 years old. We spent a lot of time together and enjoyed a lot of great memories,” Brett said. “We went on camping trips together. One of my best memories was when we did a ‘High Adventure’ trip during the summer of 2017. We went to the Boundary Waters (of northern Minnesota), and it was a lot of fun to be with the other troops.”
Derek agreed with his twin brother.
“The Boundary Waters were great. We always went on a camping trip of some kind. We would go on six or seven camping trips a year,” Derek said. “We enjoyed all those times with (our dad), and everyone in the troop had fun. But he also made sure we were organized, so we had everything along with us.”
Schoenberner recalled a trek that tested survival skills in the bitter cold.
“Greg always pushed us to do stuff that we had never done before,” he said. “We went on a couple of campouts where the temperature was 20 degrees below zero. It was really intense and just not something we would do before. I had never done anything like it before, and I was nervous doing it the first time.”
Schoenberner learned one important lesson.
“When it’s so cold, you have to be dressed just right. You start sweating and, if you get too warm, your clothes get drenched and the sweat will freeze,” he said. “We did a lot of character building things. I found out from camping what the cold could do. I’m known in our troop for bringing the most stuff possible. I bring a lot of gear, maybe more than I should, just so I know I’ll be OK. The Scout motto is ‘Be Prepared.’”
One of the favorite camping trips came during summer 2018, when the troop went to a different site and activities than previous times, Brett said. “We couldn’t realize it would be the last one with our dad,” he said.
DRAWING ON AN EXAMPLE
As they pursued the Eagle Scout badge, the Gayville teens drew upon the example of their late leader.
Schoenberner recalled the support he received from the scoutmaster.
“If we ever had any questions, Greg would point us in the right direction and help us become the best,” Schoenberner said. “I reached the second highest rank of Life Scout, and Greg was a big factor in it. I couldn’t stop when I was coming so close to Eagle Scout.”
Greg Pirak provided strong leadership and helped mold character in his Scouts, Rabe said.
“Greg brought discipline, but he didn’t scream or anything. He would teach and walk you through it,” Rabe said. “He knew how to teach others, and he gave us the confidence and knowledge to lead the younger Scouts and to do anything. Also, he treated everybody with respect. He didn’t look down on anyone.”
Greg and Tara Pirak, through their Valley Ag Supply business, provided a unique learning opportunity, Derek said. The couple brought around 300 middle school students to the family farm each year for the “Field To Table” program. There, the couple explained agriculture to the students and how the food they eat gets produced and reaches them.
When it came to Scouting, Greg Pirak wanted the four teens to finish the Eagle Scout requirements at an earlier age. Otherwise, they may become distracted by high school activities and lose focus.
Brett noted the discipline needed to tackle the Eagle Scout work on top of school, athletics and other activities. In that way, the four boys form a “support group” to keep each other on task — including their Eagle Scout projects. They not only performed the actual work on the project but also contacted community members — usually by phone, not in person, because of the pandemic — for donations and to create awareness of their work.
For his project, Rabe is building an outdoor kitchen for the Gayville-Volin sports complex. The kitchen features a refrigerator and a 54-inch grill and burner with room for three propane bottles. The set-up will prove useful for the school concessions stand, local fundraisers and other events that include food preparation and service.
During the pandemic, Rabe learned the need to be flexible as he ran into problems getting some supplies. With so many people taking on home projects, some materials wouldn’t become available for two months. He switched gears, and Bow Creek Metal in Yankton obtained and cut the stainless steel for him.
For his project, Schoenberner created 35 first-aid kits and 35 hygiene kits for the River City Domestic Violence Center in Yankton. Brett Pirak is constructing and painting a 6-foot x 10-foot “Welcome To Gayville” sign for placement next to S.D. Highway 50. Derek Pirak’s project carries a personal meaning, as he replaces the gates and pillars at Gayville Cemetery where his father is buried.
The four teens are showing both relief and determination in finish their Eagle Scout work.
Brett Pirak said there was never a doubt they would complete the task.
“Our dad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop. We all knew this was going to happen, and we were going to get it done,” he said. “There was no way we were going to let this fail. It’s what our dad would have wanted us to do.”
Rabe believes the four teens have developed an even stronger bond, given the circumstances.
“It just brought us together more. We’re more than a group, we became a family,” he said.
Darien’s father, Dave Rabe, said the four boys have excelled in areas besides Scouting. They participate in school athletics, band and a mentoring program for younger persons. They are also active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and at Gayville Lutheran Church.
“They have been excellent leaders. People helped out in the community to get them to this point, and these boys don’t want to let anyone down,” Dave Rabe said. “It’s not only a big relief for them to finish, but it’s also an accomplishment.”
Next year, Rabe plans to attend Morningside College in Sioux City, where he will also play football. Schoenberner will attend Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. The Piraks are underclassmen and haven’t made future plans yet.
While they may leave Gavyille, the four teens will leave a lasting impact, Dave Rabe said. “These boys have been leaving their footprint through the years, and now their work will continue to do so for years to come,” he said.
Brett Pirak credited his late father with providing the guidance which has kept the four young men on their path toward Eagle Scout status.
“He made us into what we are today,” he said.
