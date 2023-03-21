TRIPP — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Tripp-Delmont School, located at 105 S. Sloan St. in Tripp.

The public meeting is being held to discuss and receive public input on the proposed project on U.S. Highway 18 from one mile east of S.D. Highway 37 to S.D. Highway 25 in Hutchinson County. The proposed project includes grading, shoulder widening, structure replacement, and interim surfacing.

