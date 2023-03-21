TRIPP — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Tripp-Delmont School, located at 105 S. Sloan St. in Tripp.
The public meeting is being held to discuss and receive public input on the proposed project on U.S. Highway 18 from one mile east of S.D. Highway 37 to S.D. Highway 25 in Hutchinson County. The proposed project includes grading, shoulder widening, structure replacement, and interim surfacing.
A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m. After the presentation, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions. During this time, the public will also have the opportunity to present written comments.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.
All persons interested in this project are invited to attend this meeting to share your views and concerns between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Cary Cleland, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680 or by email at cary.cleland@state.sd.us.
