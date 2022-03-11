During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission will consider a five-year lease between GreatLIFE and the city for management of the Fox Run Golf Course.
The board will also discuss an offer to purchase city land, the election board for April’s municipal election, 2022 bridge re-inspections and bids for bituminous mix, liquid asphalt, and a tractor for the airport.
The commission will also issue proclamations for March for Meals and Social Work Month.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
