TYNDALL — A Tabor man who injured himself while allegedly causing a house explosion last summer will stand trial during June.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, appeared Tuesday in First Circuit Court at the Bon Homme County Courthouse in Tyndall. He is charged in connection with an Aug. 20, 2021, explosion in the driveway of his Tabor residence.
He accidentally detonated pipe bombs and other devices, suffering extensive burns that required hospitalization, according to court documents.
Hansen has been charged with two counts of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device, a Class 3 felony, and nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make destructive device, a Class 5 felony.
Hansen’s proceedings have taken additional time, including the completion of his psychiatric evaluation.
At Tuesday’s status hearing, Hansen requested a June trial and waived his right to a speedy trial. In turn, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set the dates for June 13-17 or as soon thereafter as counsel for the parties may be heard.
During Tuesday’s proceedings, Gering advised the defendant he was entitled to a speedy trial under the U.S. Constitution. Furthermore, South Dakota law requires a trial within 180 days of a defendant’s first court appearance as proves reasonable.
“Your first appearance before a judge was August 24, so the 180 days would be coming up quickly,” Gering told Hansen, noting the Feb. 24 deadline.
The judge advised Hansen that the South Dakota Supreme Court had entered an order suspending the 180-day rule due to COVID-19. The Supreme Court order was entered March 13, 2020.
Hansen told the court he was waiving his right, and the court determined the defendant has “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waived his right to a speedy trial.”
In her scheduling order, Gering set the June trial dates at the Bon Homme County Courthouse in Tyndall. In addition, the judge’s order set a change of plea deadline of 10 a.m. May 24.
The judge further ordered a June 6 deadline for submitting proposed jury instructions.
The scheduling order can be modified by the court upon a showing of good cause, she added.
Hansen appeared Tuesday with his defense counsel, Yankton attorney Luci Youngberg. She has indicated her client will plead guilty but mentally ill.
Gering previously granted Youngberg’s request for an extension of time on the mental evaluation.
Hansen has attempted suicide in the Bon Homme County Jail, according to court records.
Three weeks after coming into custody at the Tyndall jail, Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs filed a petition for emergency commitment to get Hansen admitted into a psychiatric facility, Youngberg wrote in a court document.
Maggs’ petition was based upon Hansen’s suicide attempts while he was in the jail cell, the defense attorney wrote. Hansen had planned to break his neck by jumping off the top bunk because his family was selling its farm.
“The psychiatric evaluation determined that Mr. Hansen suffered from unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, other psychotic disorders and that he appeared to be having paranoid and delusional thoughts at the time of his hospitalization,” Youngberg wrote.
“Further, he stated that he had been making pipe bombs because he planned to blow up his farm, stating that if he could not live there, then nobody should live there. He also endorsed hearing voices and whispers outside of his home at night. He was also hearing knocks on his doors.”
Gering ordered the release of Hansen’s records from the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) and Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS), both in Yankton.
In addition, the court appointed Dr. Taryn Van Gilder-Pierce of Yankton to conduct the defense-requested evaluation.
Besides the 11 charges against Hansen, prosecutors are seeking habitual-offender status for him because of two prior convictions. If convicted of the current charges, he would be subject to enhanced penalties as provided by state law.
His first prior conviction came January 2011 in Roberts County on a charge of selling, transporting or possessing a destructive device. As an 18-year-old, he served prison time for allegedly threatening to blow up Sisseton High School, which he was attending at the time.
He indicated he wanted to create as much death and destruction as possible, and he wanted to be known as “the world’s most infamous sociopath.”
Hansen, who was living in Claire City at the time, served 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks as part of his alleged plan.
In November 2020, he was convicted in Yankton County of unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance, Class I or II.
Last August’s house explosion in Tabor rocked the Bon Homme County community of 400 residents, with the blast shaking the neighborhood.
Authorities received a 911 call from a resident in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. The caller reported hearing an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house and seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Hansen was found unresponsive in the driveway with apparent thermal burns. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
His first two criminal charges involve a pipe bomb, according to court documents. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence on each count of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
The other nine charges involve capped pipes, cannon fuse, fireworks/energetic materials, piping and end caps, according to court documents. The Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hansen remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on $250,000 cash-only bond.
