By Cora Van Olson
One child’s fight against cancer has turned an entire family into superheroes.
That’s the case with 4-year-old Izen Becker, whose battle with cancer has made him a superhero in the eyes of this family and those who care for and love him.
“Last summer, Izen said that on occasion, his forehead hurt,” his mother, Danielle (Kleinschmit) Tejral Becker, originally of Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.
Izen is the youngest son of Danielle and Tony Becker, who both graduated from Yankton High School and now live in Tea.
“He physically looked like he was in distress but it would only last about 20 minutes and, at that time, there was no rhyme or reason as to why he was getting them, I just continued to monitor,” Tejral Becker said.
By September, the headaches were occurring two to three times a week. Izen saw his doctor and a vision specialist, but neither found anything out of the ordinary, she said.
“He continued to pass the neurological exams. So, (the doctors said), ‘Well, let’s just order some labs on him,’” Tejral Becker said. “We got some labs ordered, and that showed a sign of infection.”
Further testing did not explain the presence of infection, so the Beckers were referred to a neurologist.
“The wait was quite extensive, and finally, Nov. 9, we got to see the neurologist, and upon examination, once again, Izen did great,” Tejral Becker said. “But by then he was waking in the middle of the night with head pain several time a week.”
An MRI performed Nov. 29, revealed a brain tumor, nearly two inches in diameter, in the part of the brain that controls talking, walking and swallowing.
“The surgeon told us, ‘I don’t usually get to see parents in an office visiting about this kind of brain tumor. I see them in the emergency room when it is emergent surgery,’” Tejral Becker said. “We were very blessed to know that we caught it soon.”
The tumor was removed a week later, and a biopsy revealed a WHO Grade III ependymoma, a fast growing, aggressive cancerous tumor.
“When you get this type of news, you just go numb,” she said. “How can one begin to understand why and how their 4-year-old son can possibly have an aggressive brain tumor?”
Also, Izen suffered complications from the surgery, affecting his ability to speak.
“About 24 hours after he had had brain surgery, Izen suffered from posterior fossa syndrome,” Tejral Becker said. “He was non-verbal for eight days.”
Also, the left side of Izen’s body was weakened from the effects of the syndrome, requiring follow-up physical and occupational therapy, she said.
Izen required some speech therapy and has completely recovered his ability to speak, Tejral Becker said.
“It’s normally months or years before they start talking or walking again,” she said. “We were so blessed that his struggle with it was only a couple of weeks.”
Also a blessing was how Izen has handled it all, Tejral Becker said.
“Izen’s smile and attitude through this whole journey have been such a sign of hope for us, for our family and the medical team that he has encountered,” she said. “He’s still working on his left shoulder strength and we are learning every day how to handle the extra emotions that come along with this journey.”
After his surgery, Izen received only radiation therapy because ependymoma typically do not respond well to chemotherapy, Tejral Becker said.
The day before radiation started, Izen had a PICC line, a type of catheter, inserted in his chest.
“That’s when he decided he was ‘IzenMan’ because it’s kind of like Iron Man, having something in your chest,” she said. “He was very proud because he was becoming a superhero.”
The family started a Facebook page to share Izen’s journey: “Adventures of IzenMan.”
As it happens, Izen, or Eisen, is German for “iron.”
Izen is now done with radiation treatments and, as of March 21, shows no evidence of residual or recurrent ependymoma, Tejral Becker said, noting that this type of tumor can recur.
During that time, Izen lived at home with his three big brothers — Easten, Hudsen and Kasen — and his younger sister, Vivian. In January, the Beckers welcomed their fifth child, daughter Rowan.
“Our family is still processing the last four months. It is beginning to feel like a faint memory we wish we didn’t have,” she said. “We spent so much time away from each other. We are just trying to rebuild the blocks of our family and give our children back some normalcy.”
The message in all this is to never be afraid to advocate for your child, Tejral Becker said.
“I just had to follow my mom’s intuition and really push with the doctors on making sure that whatever was to come, we were getting to it as soon as we could,” she said. “I just look back and think, ‘If I didn’t push, if I didn’t get this done soon, then where would we have been?’ We would have been those parents meeting the surgeon in the emergency room.”
For more information, visit the Adventures of IzenMan Facebook page.
