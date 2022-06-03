Ready To Play!

The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton checked off an important addition that local officials had been seeking for a long time.
Amid chants of “Cut it! Cut it! Cut it!” from dozens of excited kids, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton officials cut the ribbon on a brand new playground Friday, allowing the children to enjoy something they’ve long been looking forward to.
The event was complemented by food, music, games and bounce houses, and not even a little rain could dampen the crowd’s spirits.
Koty Frick, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton — which is part of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains serving children in Brookings, Moody County, Yankton and Vermillion — told the Press & Dakotan that Friday’s festivities were a long time coming.
“We’ve been waiting a number of years to finally build a playground of our own,” she said. “Last year, we were lucky enough to receive a grant through the GEER (Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund) grant.”
GEER funds were part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) which was passed in December 2020 and included relief funds for schools and after-school programs.
Frick was unsure of the amount received for the playground equipment by Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains as part of the grant, but said the project total was around $300,000.
Frick said upon receiving the grant, the club knew exactly what it was going to do.
“We actually weren’t 100% sure we’d receive the grant,” she said. “When we received it, we knew that this was one of the things we absolutely wanted to use the money for because the kids deserve it. This whole time, we’ve had this beautiful courtyard that we’ve shared with the Middle School, so we’re at this point right now where we’re needing to expand because we serve around 350 kids every single day in the summer.”
With the funding for such an endeavor secured, the club’s kids were given a lot of say on the project as it began to take shape.
“We had input from the kids on what colors they wanted and what would be fun for them,” Frick said. “They really wanted an obstacle course — we stuck that in there. Of course, they wanted the traditional swing set, and the zip line is always going to be fun and really popular for them, too. We took their opinions and took their advice, and we put it together. It’s been a beautiful process.”
Slides, ladders and jungle gyms also make up the large playground set.
According to Halen Groenke, elementary director for the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, there’s a major distinction for Yankton’s playground that sets it apart from other Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains facilities like Brookings.
“It actually is the biggest one of the Northern Plains (network),” she said. “We kind of needed it. It was a thing for us and the community, so it’s kind of a win-win.”
Frick said there’s been a lot of buzz around the building for the new playground equipment.
“They’ve been begging to get on the playground for a week now,” she said. “It’s been fully complete for a week, but we wanted to wait for an official ribbon cutting. They deserve a beautiful playground of their own, and we’re really excited to share it with the kids.”
Groenke said that the playground will help provide an engaging activity for all of the club’s users.
“It’s just more fun and kids being more active every day not sitting on their phones and tablets and whatnot,” she said. “They’re outside having fun like we used to do as kids. It’s a really great aspect to the club, and I’m excited that it’s here.”
Frick said the new equipment also complements one of the club’s key ongoing missions.
“One of our priority outcomes is healthy lifestyles, so we really encourage the kids to be active,” she said. “Certainly, in the summertime, we encourage them to be outside.”
She added that the new playground — which is only a short walk from the northeast corner of Fantle Memorial Park — isn’t just going to be for the use of Boys & Girls Club.
“The best part about our new playground is it’s going to be open to our community when the Boys & Girls Club is closed,” she said. “On the weekends, the community is more than welcome to come and use it. In the evenings or very, very early mornings, they can use it as they please. It’s not only a gift to the Boys & Girls Club, it is really a gift to the Yankton community.”
With kids scampering all over the new playground equipment, Groenke said she believes it to be a success.
“I was really hoping for this turnout, but it’s a lot more than I expected, to be honest,” she said.
According to Frick, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton is far from done at looking for ways to improve what it can offer the community.
“We serve close to 300 kids every single day at the traditional site, and then at our extension sites, we serve right around 100 kids,” she said. “What that means for us is that we’re really busting at the seams. In my view scope is, hopefully, an expansion of the building itself within the next few years just so we can continue to serve the kids that need us the most in the community and also give them enough space to continue being safe and learning and really focus on building those supportive relationships in a safe, bigger environment.”
