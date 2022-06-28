Avera congratulates Amanda Bottolfson on being recognized at the recent Catholic Health Association (CHA) Assembly in Indianapolis as a “Tomorrow’s Leader.”
Each year, CHA selects a class of “Tomorrow’s Leaders” that share a commitment and career trajectory that will shape the future of Catholic health care. They must be age 40 or younger at the time of their nomination.
Bottolfson, director of Medical/Surgical, Swingbed, ICU and PCS staffing at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, was one of 10 individuals from across the nation to be honored. She was nominated for the recognition by Avera Sacred Heart leaders.
“I want to extend my sincerest thank you for the nomination and the opportunity to represent Avera Sacred Heart at the CHA Assembly,” Bottolfson said. “I was among great company from across the nation and humbled to be considered as one of them. It was an experience that I will never forget. Avera is truly my home, and I continue to do what I do because I believe in the people, and I believe in our ministry. I am honored that I am able to serve our community, patients and employees.”
She joined Avera Sacred Heart six years ago and has helped lead the organization through major initiatives, such as combining the Medical and Surgical departments, implementing infection control measures and going live with a new electronic medical record.
“Amanda models hospitality and professionalism at all times,” said Lindsay Flannery, the vice president of Patient Care Services at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and a member of the 2020 class of Tomorrow’s Leaders. “She rises above on every occasion and has a deep rapport with her team. Throughout the pandemic, she has worked tirelessly in her leadership role and stepped in to fill frontline nursing shifts, especially nights, weekends and holidays. Because she rises to the occasion, her staff follows her lead. She does all of this with profound grace, a dedication to Jesus’s healing ministry and a desire to be of service to humanity.”
Bottolfson is focused on patients and their experience, high-quality care and team building, according to Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
“She has been instrumental in our response to the pandemic and rallies her team to meet the needs of our patients,” he said. “She is a role model in our ministry.”
The CHA Assembly was held June 5-7.
It’s the third time an Avera Sacred Heart Hospital employee has been selected as a “Tomorrow’s Leader.” In addition to Bottolfson and Flannery, Jamie Schaefer was recognized as a Tomorrow’s Leader in 2015.
